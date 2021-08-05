Sarah Jessica Parker's Wine "Invivo X" Awarded Two Gold Medals

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cofounder of Invivo X, SJP, comments: "It's such an honor to be awarded two gold medals and the Europe Rosè trophy from the 2021 New York International Wine Competition. Lots of love has gone into making our wines, from vineyard through to blending, and we are thrilled and honored to be recognized. We thank everyone who has brought a bottle home and included us on their dinner tables and as part of their special moments. We're delighted to share this exciting recognition with you."

Sarah Jessica Parker, who is currently filming the much-anticipated revival of Sex in the City "And Just Like That…" in the streets of New York, launched the Invivo X, SJP wine brand back in 2019. The wine range has gone on to sell over 700,000 bottles, receiving two 90-point ratings from Wine Spectator and rated in their Top 100 Wines of the World in 2020, from over 10,000 wines tasted.

Tim Lightbourne, Cofounder of Invivo & Co comments, "We've been blown away by the award wins – it's the first time we've won two golds and a trophy at the New York International wine comp, and the hype around the world has been phenomenal. The quality of the wines is testament to Rob and the rest of the winemaking team along with Sarah Jessica. We put a lot of care into every step of the process. We're just delighted to receive these accolades and looking forward to a strong second half of the year."

Adam Levy, Founder of New York International Wine Competition comments, "We received a significant number of entries into the New York International Wine Competition this year, a total of 1400 bottles of wine were tasted blind by our judging panel so it was highly competitive. The panel were impressed by the marked quality of Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc and French Rosé and both stood out respectively in their categories. When the final judges scores came through it was pleasing to see that Sarah Jessica - who is so synonymous with New York – was awarded two golds and a trophy for her Rosé. We offer her and the Invivo team our sincere congratulations, along with the other winners and entries, for producing great quality wines, in what has been a challenging year for winemakers around the world."

Sarah Jessica has been involved in all aspects of the winemaking process with her Invivo winery partners Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron, from blending to the design of the bottle and merchandising, and even serving on the board of Invivo & Co.

Making a difference in the community is hugely important to Invivo X, SJP and the range currently supports FEED – an impact-driven brand founded by Lauren Bush Lauren. Each month, from the proceeds of Invivo X, SJP sales, 27,500 meals are donated to schoolchildren worldwide through FEED's on-the-ground giving partners.

The wines are available nationwide in the US in several retailers and online, including Gopuff, Wine.com and Vinporter.com. You can also buy directly from Invivo X, SJP's brand new direct-to-consumer site, now shipping to 14 states: shop.invivoxsjp.com.

Contact: Kayla Riley,9143290406, [email protected]

SOURCE Invivo X, SJP