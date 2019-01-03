Sara's Cosmic Cookie Dough Announces The Launch Of Its Edible Cookie Dough

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sara's Cosmic Cookie Dough today announces the launch of its edible cookie dough that's safe to eat raw or baked for delicious cookies. The cookie dough is better for you while tasting just like your classic favorites without the hazardous risks. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention warns against eating raw cookie dough due to the dangers of raw eggs that can carry the salmonella bacteria and raw flour that can carry E. coli. Fortunately, Sara's Cosmic Cookie Dough isn't made with raw eggs or raw flour. The plant-based cookie dough is made with pasteurized almond flour and vegan ingredients. Finally, cookie dough lovers can enjoy eating raw cookie dough without the risk of illness.

Sara's Comic Cookie Dough transforms a guilty pleasure into a healthy pleasure. Not only is the dough safe to eat raw, it's better for you than traditional cookie dough. Made from wholesome ingredients, Sara's Cosmic Cookie Dough offers three flavors; Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip and Double Chocolate Chip. All flavors are gluten-free, vegan, paleo friendly and out of this world delicious. The dough is made with 4 plant-based superfoods that suppress appetite, increase energy, improve heart and immune health and provide rich antioxidants.

Now people with gluten allergies, celiac disease, vegans, paleo and health-conscious eaters everywhere can enjoy raw cookie dough and cookies guilt-free. Moms can let their kids and their kids' friends indulge without concern of challenging dietary restrictions (except for tree nut allergies). Athletes can substitute cookies or cookie dough for their protein bars. Dieters can even incorporate the cookie dough into their weight-loss diets.

"We want to make it easier for health-conscious consumers to enjoy raw cookie dough and cookies guilt-free. We are committed to providing hazard-free, clean, plant-based cookie dough that satisfies any sweet craving," said Sara Sims, Founder and President.

ABOUT

Sara's Cosmic Cookie Dough offers delicious and nutritious cookie dough that can be enjoyed raw or baked. Offering a healthier twist on traditional cookie dough, Sara's Cosmic Cookie Dough is gluten-free, vegan and paleo friendly. Available online at CosmicCookieDough.com.

