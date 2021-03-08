Sarasota Architectural Foundation and Center for Architecture Sarasota to Unite

SARASOTA, Fla., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarasota Architectural Foundation (SAF) and Center for Architecture Sarasota (CFAS) will join forces as a single entity to be called "Architecture Sarasota" led by Anne-Marie Russell as Executive Director.

With complementary missions, avid interest in educational outreach and a commitment to the continuing influence of the Sarasota School of Architecture, SAF and CFAS see the power of combining their operations in pursuit of common goals. Having Anne-Marie Russell join forces to direct this work sparked the ultimate impetus to act.

Anne-Marie Russell Scott Building

"I am deeply honored to take the helm of this new enterprise, born of two extraordinary organizations that have worked tirelessly to preserve and promote Sarasota's important architectural legacy. I am thrilled to help demonstrate how the lessons of our regional practitioners are more relevant today than ever," says Russell.

Architecture Sarasota will retain the shared mission of both organizations, stewarding the legacy of the Sarasota School of Architecture as a point of departure for exploring "good design" globally to the present day. The hallmarks of the Sarasota School, notably sensitivity to climate and environmental concerns, aim to spur innovative, sustainable contemporary design. Architecture Sarasota will provide a forum to educate our community, along with a commitment to support resilient urban planning.

Russell's leadership comes at a pivotal moment for both organizations. After a decade of success celebrating the architects and architecture of the Sarasota School, SAF's next era was to be marked by a commitment to scholarship and stewardship of its structures, leading toward establishing a "museum without walls" to ensure the preservation of key Sarasota School of Architecture landmarks and their influence on innovative architecture, design and construction. Russell's knowledge of contemporary art and architecture will further enrich the work Center for Architecture Sarasota has done to create a deeper understanding of modern architecture and the place of good design in the contemporary built environment.

"Sarasota's architectural legacy has been championed by SAF and CFAS separately, achieving incredible interest and success. Together, Architecture Sarasota, under the leadership of Anne-Marie, will exponentially magnify our impact to our community." says Ryan Perrone, CFAS Board Chair.

"Anne-Marie's entrepreneurial cultural leadership, combined with a deep commitment to mission, has produced a significant legacy of institutions, programs and projects over the span of her career. We look forward to experiencing the power of her transformational leadership as we position the Sarasota School to achieve its proper place in the global architectural conversation," says Anne Essner, SAF Board Chair. "But Sarasota is also a place where one can find extraordinary recently-built work. We could not be more excited about the promise our future holds."

Sarasota Architectural Foundation (SAF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that educates, advocates, and celebrates on behalf of the Sarasota School of Architecture's significant contributions to midcentury American architecture. For more information, visit www.saf-srq.org.

Center for Architecture Sarasota (CFAS) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to heightening awareness of and appreciation for innovative architecture, good design, and resilient urban planning. CFAS is located in the historic Scott Building, which is a significant surviving example of commercial architecture completed during the period of time that has since become known as the Sarasota School of Architecture. CFAS's 2014-15 restoration transformed the Scott Building into a museum-quality gallery, lecture hall, studio and office space. For more information, visit https://cfasrq.org.

