Sarasota Real Estate Company Inks Deal Expanding to the Mall at University Town Center

SARASOTA, Fla., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Vogue LLC, doing business as Living Vogue Real Estate, a Sarasota-based luxury real estate company, is pleased to announce further expansion in Southwest Florida with plans to open a showroom inside the Mall at University Town Center (UTC), in Sarasota, Florida. The addition further enables Living Vogue to scale operations following record growth in 2020 as the area's fastest-growing real estate brokerage. A large part of the success is due to a uniquely luxurious experience offered to clientele and subsequent attraction of talented agents.

Living Vogue Real Estate Announces Expansion with Additional Storefront in The Mall at University Town Center.

"We are excited to open one of our distinctive storefronts inside The Mall at University Town Center in Sarasota later this year. UTC is the gateway to Lakewood Ranch, one of the fastest-growing and most successful planned communities in the country. The large, upscale mall is one of the first destinations for visitors, and our storefront will be the initial exposure many newcomers have to the local real estate market," said Mark Coppens, CEO of Living Vogue Real Estate.

The company already has significant roots in the Lakewood Ranch real estate market, with many agents living in the community. The addition of a storefront will expand brand recognition and provide a local base for agent-staff, while attracting new clients with an exceptional showroom design.

"These aren't boring cubicle-farms you'll see in our competitor's offices. Our storefronts are an inviting, trendy, and vogueish place in which to start your home-buying or selling journey. Arcade and pinball games blinging, trendy lounge music playing, champagne and espresso flowing ... at Living Vogue, there's a buzz in the air, clients are enthusiastic and energetic, and there are conversations and closings happening. Our agents enjoy what they do and love every moment they do it. This isn't your parent's real estate company," said Mr. Coppens.

ABOUT THE MALL AT UNIVERSITY TOWN CENTER AND NEARBY SHOPPING & AMENITIES

The Mall at UTC features world-class shopping that includes Saks Fifth Avenue, Macy's, Dillard's Michael Kors, Free People, Lily Pulitzer, Lululemon, Kate Spade, Anthropologie, Vineyard Vines and 100+ other retailers. Enjoy distinctive dining selections such as The Cheesecake Factory, Season's 52, The Capital Grille, Brio Tuscan Grille, and many more. The District at UTC offers additional shopping centers including such retailers as Super Target, Best Buy, and Old Navy. Ground was recently broken on the new $130M dollar Mote Science Education Aquarium, within the Nathan Benderson Park. The park is a unique 600-acre community park that includes North America's premier 2,000-meter sprint rowing course and a regatta center, which recently hosted the 2021 NCAA Rowing Championships. The mall area also recently announced the addition of the Sarasota-Manatee PopStroke, co-owned by Tiger Woods. PopStroke is a technology-infused golf-entertainment concept featuring a 36-hole putting facility, coupled with an outdoor dining area with a full menu, expansive variety of craft beer, wine, signature cocktails, ice cream, outdoor games and a playground.

ABOUT LIVING VOGUE REAL ESTATE

Living Vogue Real Estate is redefining the way people buy and sell real estate by focusing on the lifestyle aspects of properties rather than just their physical and financial attributes. Online search engines have evolved the industry to the extent that traditional brokerages are no longer the gatekeepers of real estate information. Living Vogue has embraced this paradigm shift to a consumer-driven market, disrupting the conventional model and adding value by marketing properties according to how someone would actually live in them. The company's unique storefronts provide clientele an inviting and luxurious environment in which to begin and end their real estate journeys.

To learn more about Living Vogue Real Estate, visit their website https://www.livingvogue.com, contact the company by email at [email protected] or by phone at (800) 486-1794. To inquire about joining the team as an agent, executive, or support staff, please visit https://www.livingvogue.com/join-our-team for more information.

Related Images

living-vogue-expanding-to-utc-mall.jpg

Living Vogue Expanding to UTC Mall

Living Vogue Real Estate Announces Expansion with Additional Storefront in The Mall at University Town Center.



SOURCE Living Vogue Real Estate