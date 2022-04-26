Sarcoidosis Therapeutics Market to record USD 64.82 Mn growth | North American market to create significant growth opportunities | Technavio

Request Our Sample Report for a brief understanding on what our full report actually offers.

Sarcoidosis Therapeutics Market: Segmentation and Coverage

To aid businesses in better decision making and understand the niche areas, the sarcoidosis therapeutics market is analyzed by product (corticosteroids and other therapeutics) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

By product, the corticosteroids segment will generate maximum revenue in the market. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for corticosteroids owing to their anti-inflammatory and immune suppression properties, which is essential in the treatment of sarcoidosis. Also, the increasing use of the US FDA-recommended corticosteroids for the treatment of sarcoidosis is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Based on the geography, North America will offer significant growth opportunities for market players. The region currently dominates the global sarcoidosis therapeutics market in terms of market share. The regional market is driven by the expected approvals of Phase II clinical-stage molecules used in the treatment of sarcoidosis such as cibinetide and CMK389.

Discover key segments to invest in over the forecast period in the sarcoidosis therapeutics market. Get highlights by Downloading Our Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The report provides detailed insights on the future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments by vendors. It provides insights on how the vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation, customer base, product innovation, and other important aspects.

The sarcoidosis therapeutics market is fragmented and is dominated by generic therapeutics such as prednisolone, methotrexate, azathioprine, and leflunomide, minocycline, doxycycline chloroquine, and hydroxychloroquine. Vendors in the market are offering generic versions of drugs for the treatment of sarcoidosis. The development and manufacturing of novel drugs is a complex and cost-intensive process, which is challenging the entry of new players into the market. This is expected to aid in maintaining the configuration of the current market vendors at the same level during the forecast period. However, the market is expected to be diluted by the expected ANDA approvals of the current medicines and biosimilars during the forecast period.

The report identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Antares Pharma Inc.

Apotex Inc.

Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

Horizon Therapeutics Plc

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Mallinckrodt Plc

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Get an idea of the market share and competitiveness of vendors in the market. Request a Sample Report

Growth Drivers and Restraints:

The sarcoidosis therapeutics market is driven by the rising awareness about sarcoidosis. Although the etiology of sarcoidosis is unknown, the signs and symptoms of the condition are very broad. The symptoms vary widely according to the organ involved in the disease and early detection is necessary in treating the disease more effectively. Hence, to avoid the delay in the diagnosis and unawareness of the condition, many government and non-government organizations are undertaking various programs to make people aware of the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of the condition. Many such factors are expected to propel the global sarcoidosis therapeutics market to witness an incremental growth of USD 64.82 million between 2021 and 2026.

On the other hand, the increasing competition from generics will challenge the growth of the market participants. The development of generic drugs is less complex, takes less time, and requires less investments in R&D. Also, generic drugs can get marketing approvals in a shorter period of time. Such factors are encouraging many pharmaceutical companies to opt for the production of generic drugs. This has increased the availability of generic versions of drugs for the treatment of sarcoidosis, which is expected to hamper the growth of market players.

Download Our Sample Report to identify other drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the market growth.

Related Reports:

Global Alzheimers Disease Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: USD 3.99 billion incremental growth expected at 8.76% CAGR. Download Report Sample

Global Plasma Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: USD 8.98 billion incremental growth expected at 6.1% CAGR. Download Report Sample

Sarcoidosis Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 64.82 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Antares Pharma Inc., Apotex Inc., Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Horizon Therapeutics Plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mallinckrodt Plc, Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Johnson and Johnson Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Corticosteroids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Corticosteroids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Corticosteroids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Corticosteroids - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Corticosteroids - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Other therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Other therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Other therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Other therapeutics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Other therapeutics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Exhibit 85: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 88: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Antares Pharma Inc.

Exhibit 92: Antares Pharma Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Antares Pharma Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Antares Pharma Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 95: Antares Pharma Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Antares Pharma Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 97: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 98: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.7 Horizon Therapeutics Plc

Exhibit 101: Horizon Therapeutics Plc - Overview



Exhibit 102: Horizon Therapeutics Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Horizon Therapeutics Plc - Key news



Exhibit 104: Horizon Therapeutics Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Horizon Therapeutics Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Exhibit 109: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Mallinckrodt Plc

Exhibit 114: Mallinckrodt Plc - Overview



Exhibit 115: Mallinckrodt Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Mallinckrodt Plc - Key news



Exhibit 117: Mallinckrodt Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Mallinckrodt Plc - Segment focus

10.11 Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 119: Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 121: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Pfizer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Pfizer Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio