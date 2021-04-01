Sarissa Resources Inc. Announces Election of New Board of Directors

WOODSTOCK, ON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarissa Resources Inc. (OTC-PINK: SRSR) ("Sarissa" the "Corporation") is pleased to announce today the election of Dino Micacchi and Ben Fuschino to the Company's two Board of Directors positions, during the Special Meeting of Shareholders called by a group of the Corporation's shareholders pursuant to the Corporation's By-laws and the order of the Eighth Judicial District Court of Clark County, Nevada entered on November 11, 2020, in Case No. A-20-814135-B.

The By-laws of the Corporation provide that the Board of Directors may remove any or all the officers of the Corporation and may appoint such officers as the business of the Corporation may require and that a person may hold two or more offices.

The Board of Directors of the Corporation unanimously resolved that effective March 29, 2021:

All the previous officers of the Corporation were removed as officers of the Corporation; Ben Fuschino was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, and Secretary of the Corporation; Dino Micacchi was appointed Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Corporation.

The Corporation is also pleased to announce the Head Office has been relocated to:

20 - 1033 Pattullo Ave. | Woodstock | Ontario | Canada | N4V 1C8

