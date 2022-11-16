Saritasa Receives Inc.'s Inaugural Power Partner Award

Roundup highlights B2B partners that support businesses and empower growth

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Business Media announced the inaugural Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting clients large and small. The list recognizes 252 firms in marketing and advertising, health and human resources, financial planning, engineering, logistics and security, as well as other areas of business.

Saritasa is honored to make the 2022 Inc. Power Partner list. Saritasa was selected as one of the 252 finalists of the thousands of companies that applied.

All 252 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of business. These B2B partners support clients across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business media.

"We are honored to be named among Inc.'s inaugural Power Partner Awards," offered Nik Froehlich, president & CEO of Saritasa. "For 17 years, we have worked to customize solutions for a breadth of companies, especially business owners who may be confident in their own expertise but overwhelmed by the constantly shifting technology ecosystem that supports it."

Saritasa Technology Solutions is a software partner delivering innovative products and solutions to clients. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, the company has grown into a team of 140+ employees across offices in California, New York, Texas, and Florida. Since 2005 Saritasa has offered full-service custom software development with deep experience in mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, systems architecture, and DevOps solutions.

Saritasa's clients include innovative startups and large-scale enterprises across the U.S. as well as Europe and Asia. They include such industry-leading brands as iHeartRadio, BJ's Restaurants, Vance & Hines, and iWater. Its expertise in the design, development, and implementation of complex technologies, and its dedication to superior customer relations, have continuously earned the company market recognition, such as ranking first in Clutch's recent list of top custom software developers in Los Angeles and New York.

Inc. partnered with leading global social and media intelligence platform Meltwater to develop a proprietary methodology that uses sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2022 .

The November 2022 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands.

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Saritasa

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Saritasa aims to empower global brands with innovative, customized solutions that fit their needs and support an ever-evolving technology ecosystem. Saritasa specializes in custom software development, mobile development, augmented reality and virtual reality development, IoT solutions, web, database development, and DevOps. Founded in 2005, the Saritasa team employs over 140 employees and has delivered thousands of successful software, hardware, and mobile app projects to a range of clients across multiple industries. To learn more about the company, visit www.saritasa.com .

Media Contact:

Chelsea Freeman

Firecracker PR

[email protected]

(909) 573-7237

SOURCE Saritasa