Sarna® Sensitive Lotion Awarded National Eczema Association (NEA) Seal of Acceptance™

NEA evaluates the rigorous clinical safety testing that products have undergone to ensure their ingredients meet NEA's strict standards. In addition to being steroid-free, Sarna Sensitive Lotion is fragrance, dye, and paraben free, so it is no wonder it is the number one anti-itch dermatologist recommended brand. Sarna Sensitive Lotion's 1% pramoxine hydrochloride (external analgesic) formulation is safe and effective for daily use.

"We have long been aware that steroid treatments can become problematic if used for long durations," said Steve Gallopo, Crown's Vice President, US/Global Therapeutic Marketing. "Eczema is a chronic condition that warrants a long-term therapy. With the Seal of Acceptance™, Sarna Sensitive Lotion users can rest assured they are purchasing a quality product that is supported by this highly-regarded and independent organization."

Crown will incorporate NEA's Seal of Acceptance™ in Sarna Sensitive Lotion's packaging, digital, and print communications. Sarna Sensitive Lotion is available at the following national retrailers: CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid and Amazon. To learn more about Sarna, visit Sarnalotion.com.

About the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance™

The Seal of Acceptance™ helps individuals recognize products that are suitable for care of eczema or sensitive-skin. Products eligible for the Seal of Acceptance™ are those that have been created or intended for use by persons with eczema or severe sensitive skin conditions and that have satisfied the Seal of Acceptance™ criteria. The Seal of Acceptance™ criteria includes the review of testing data on sensitivity, safety and toxicity, as well as ingredients, content, and formulation data.

About National Eczema Association

Founded in 1988, NEA is the largest, 501(c)(3) non-profit, US patient advocacy organization serving people affected by eczema. NEA's mission is to improve the health and quality of life for individuals with eczema through research, support and education. For more on NEA, visit NationalEczema.org.

About Crown

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skin care company is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, beauty, and therapeutic skin care products that improve the quality of life for its customers. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it is poised to become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for six years and has expanded its distribution to over 25 countries. For more information about Crown or its products, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

