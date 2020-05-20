SARS-CoV-2 Replication Process Depiction Explains Drug and Vaccine Opportunities

"Translating the complex viral process into an animation provides an additional avenue for scientists when formulating different courses of action or plans of attack," said Carol Pross, M.D., Force Communications' vice president of scientific innovation. "By sharing this depiction of the disease mechanism and the body's response, we hope it supports a cure or treatment options for COVID-19."

Force also created a comprehensive resource of drugs and vaccines under investigation for COVID-19. The database includes key statistics on drugs and vaccines under investigation for COVID-19 prevention and treatment, as well as related clinical trials. Detailed information includes drug class and name; combination/comparator drugs; and clinical trial number, sponsorship or collaboration, overview, format, test population, start and end dates and location.

"Data and science create a foundation of understanding when combating any disease. During this time of uncertainty, the public is searching for facts, and the scientific community is searching for solutions," said Tiffany Shaw, Force Communications' chief operating officer. "We felt compelled to showcase and share the important work being done across the world to provide possible COVID-19 treatment or vaccines."

"Scientists both inside and outside the pharmaceutical space do important work daily in hope of finding answers for a variety of conditions," said Jay Greenzweig, Force Communications' chief executive and scientific officer. "While the public's attention is on COVID-19, this comprehensive resource not only provides hope specific to what's impacting us all right now, but also demonstrates the scientific community's commitment to helping humanity."

At the time of this release, the resource included over 460 clinical trials investigating drugs and vaccines for COVID-19 treatment or prevention. At least 195 drugs are under investigation for prevention and treatment of the virus, with at least 55 countries participating in clinical trials.

To Learn More

Access the virus depiction and resource for drug and vaccine investigations underway for COVID-19 treatment and prevention at http://www.forcemed.com/services/lifecycle and http://www.forcemed.com/services/resources respectively. Resource information will be updated biweekly. To submit information regarding a study, email [email protected].

