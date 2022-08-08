Sartorius Stedim Biotech to acquire Albumedix, strengthening its portfolio of innovative advanced therapy solutions

UK-based Albumedix Ltd. is a leader in the field of recombinant albumin-based solutions and a highly innovative and profitable company

Recombinant human albumin is a critical component in the manufacture of innovative biopharmaceuticals, particularly for modalities such as cell therapies, viral therapies and vaccines

Sartorius Stedim Biotech will acquire all outstanding shares of Albumedix Ltd. for approximately £415 million

AUBAGNE, France, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sartorius Stedim Biotech, a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry, has agreed to acquire 100 percent of Albumedix Ltd. from private investors. The Nottingham, UK-based company provides best-in-class recombinant albumin-based solutions. Recombinant human albumin is an important component for the biopharmaceutical industry required for various applications, for example as an animal-free additive to cell culture media and for the stabilization of vaccines and viral therapies. The business, founded in 1984, has more than 100 employees and is expected to generate revenue of approximately £33 million in 2022 with a significant double-digit EBITDA margin. The agreed purchase price amounts to approximately £415 million. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close before the end of the third quarter of 2022.

"Albumedix will be an important addition to Sartorius Stedim Biotech's advanced therapy solutions, particularly regarding our cell culture media business, as it will enable us to strengthen our position as a relevant supplier of innovative chemically defined media and critical ancillary materials. This market offers high growth potential due to the increasing regulatory requirements as well as rising demand for the use of recombinant human albumin in near-patient applications. Albumedix will also add important formulation excipients to our vaccine production solutions, allowing us to expand our existing customer relationships and forge new ones," said René Fáber, member of the Board of Directors and Deputy CEO of Sartorius Stedim Biotech.

"We are delighted to be joining forces with Sartorius Stedim Biotech and look forward to accelerating our ambitious growth plans in delivering critical solutions to our global customers. We have been highly impressed with Sartorius Stedim Biotech's knowledge and capabilities in the bioprocessing markets, and we are excited to join this purposeful journey. We believe Sartorius Stedim Biotech will bring tremendous value in strengthening our market reach and broadening our innovation capacity, as well as significantly scaling up our existing platform. We remain focused on our promise of empowering excellence in the life science industry," said Jonas S. Møller, CEO of Albumedix.

The existing 72,000-square-foot Albumedix site in Nottingham will be established as a center of excellence for innovation and GMP-compliant production of critical raw materials in Sartorius Stedim Biotech.

Milbank LLP provided legal counsel to Sartorius Stedim Biotech in this transaction. William Blair acted as financial advisor to Albumedix, and Eversheds Sutherland provided legal counsel.

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius Stedim Biotech assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events. This is a translation of the original French-language press release. Sartorius Stedim Biotech shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this translation. The original French press release is the legally binding version.

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, the shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2021, the company employed more than 10,400 people, and earned sales revenue of around 2.89 billion euros.

Contact Media Relations

Philipp Grontzki

Head of External Communications

+49 (0)551.308.5581

[email protected]

Contact Investor Relations

Petra Müller

Head of Investor Relations

+49 (0)551.308.6035

[email protected]

Follow Sartorius Stedim Biotech on Twitter @Sartorius_Group and on LinkedIn.

https://www.sartorius.com/en

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1123369/Sartorius_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.