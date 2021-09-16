Sartorius to Open New Application and Service Hub in Shanghai

- Supporting Chinese customers with cutting-edge innovations to accelerate technological breakthroughs in life science research and biopharma processing

- Significantly extended capabilities in biological drug discovery, process development, testing and validation to meeting growing local customer demand

- Continuous increase in investments and long-term commitment in China

SHANGHAI, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The life science group Sartorius officially opened its new, significantly expanded Application and Service Hub in Zhangjiang Science City in Shanghai, China. Equipped with the latest innovative instrumentation and offering cutting-edge professional expertise, this Hub covering over 3,000 square meters accommodates the Sartorius Application Center 3.0, the Confidence® Validation Services Laboratory 2.0 and APAC Service Hub. This combined facility is designed as an integrated solution platform to empower and accelerate progress in areas ranging from research to process development to production in the Chinese life sciences and biopharmaceutical industries. "The grand opening of the Application and Service Hub marks a further milestone in Sartorius' development in China and underlines its long-term commitment to this fast-growing market," said Sarah Wang, Head of Sales and Services in China.

Given the fast growth of the Chinese biopharmaceutical industry over the past years, Sartorius has been continuously investing to broaden its footprint and expanding its capacity in China to meet the growing needs of local customers. The latest innovations in bioanalytic, continuous processing and digitalization are now going live in the upgraded Application Center 3.0, where the new Sartorius process solutions will be showcased and experienced as their first point of entry. More importantly, early stage monoclonal antibody (mAb) and virus-based therapies can be discovered, and their process applications can be custom developed, tested, and verified. With help of intelligent digital systems, process data could be monitored and controlled with remote SCADA system, and deviations can be reliably detected and analyzed in real time to drive the best possible outcomes. These systems combined with the power of local Sartorius expertise will enable customers to benefit from more efficient and productive process solutions for their specific products, lowering their investment outlay and significantly reducing the time to market.

In life science research and the biopharma industry, it is important not only to speed up the entire process chain from drug discovery to commercial-scale production, but also to ensure that each process step is robust and safe as well as complies with applicable GMP and GLP regulatory requirements. With its capacity and capabilities expanded, the new Sartorius China Confidence® Validation Services Laboratory 2.0 will enable customers to overcome validation-related challenges. The Sartorius Hub's sterile filter validation facility will double its capacity by 2022 to meet increasing local demand. Extractables and Leachables (E&L) testing and virus clearance studies are the new local capabilities, helping to ensure regulatory compliance and safe implementation of single-use systems in biopharmaceutical production and reliable clearance processes to guarantee patient safety.

The new Sartorius APAC Service Hub ensures professional after-sales continuity for equipment repair, maintenance, and calibration service. As it is crucial for production-scale equipment to function correctly in customers' bioprocesses and this usually entails significant investments, Sartorius has expanded its Service Hub to provide real-equipment-based training, not only for Sartorius engineers in Asia but also for its customers' engineers to prevent malfunctions before they happen and to extend the service life of Sartorius equipment. Professional service engineers and a complete range of spare parts on stock speed up calibration, repair and maintenance of smaller-scale instruments significantly.

Sartorius is investing increasingly in local capacity expansion and customer-centric services. The newly opened Customer Interaction Center in Beijing for testing, validating, and adjusting equipment functionalities has successfully completed its first large-scale customer project. Moreover, the Sartorius Laboratory and Service Center in YETDA Biopark in Yantai, China, is under construction. As of the first half of 2022, this facility will provide timely, on-site support to our customers and biotech startups in their drug discovery and early development phases. Sartorius currently employs more than 700 team members in China and is continuously expanding its local organization.

A profile of Sartorius

The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group's Lab Products & Services Division concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those of academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions Division with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps customers to manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2020, the company earned sales revenue of some 2.34 billion euros. At the end of 2020, nearly 11,000 people were employed at the Group's approximately 60 manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe.

