SAS a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

CARY, N.C., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Decreasing budgets, changes in consumer behavior and the sudden move to digital channels has led marketing leaders to reimagine their approach to MarTech stacks.

SAS a leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs.

SAS, recognized as a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubsi based on completeness of vision and ability to execute, is uniquely positioned to provide everything a business needs to orchestrate complex customer journeys. SAS Customer Intelligence 360 supports all multichannel marketing activities, from marketing data management to marketing planning to customer journey activation and embedded customer analytics.

"We are seeing a lot of organizations navigating towards an integrated suite approach – relying on out of the box interconnected and natively integrated capabilities to power their customer engagement processes," said Jonathan Moran, Global Product Marketing for SAS Customer Intelligence solutions. "As business and operating models shift as a result of the past 14 months, organizations want security, stability, and marketing technology software that 'just works'."

SAS' integrated marketing suite includes:

Marketing data management to enhance and extend customer data activation beyond a traditional customer data platform (CDP)

to centrally manage the marketing life cycle with speed and agility

to personalize the customer journey for relevance across every interaction

to develop better customer insights using AI and machine learning

to broaden the reach of marketing's work across the business

SAS is also unique among vendors in that it accommodates a myriad of industry and geography specific hybrid data requirements, combining on-premise and cloud-based data into multichannel marketing hub deployments.

"Every industry has their own unique data requirements from a governance, compliance and security perspective," added Moran. "Being able to work with zero to third-party data in a hybrid fashion – not requiring duplication, movement of everything into a marketing cloud, and slow batch-style updates – has proven to be very appealing to brands across industries – particularly those with stringent regulatory requirements. SAS' CDP capabilities allow organizations to collect customer level digital data, match and manage that data, segment it, and then use it in activation and engagement initiatives."

In 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Multichannel Marketing Hubs SAS is recognized for four multichannel marketing hub use cases with campaign measurement again being SAS' highest-scoring use case.

Gartner says that "Leaders demonstrate broad support for all MMH functional capabilities and consistently meet customer needs across the four core multichannel marketing use cases (campaign creation, campaign orchestration, campaign execution and campaign measurement). They have high market visibility; high market penetration; strong market momentum; and a clear, long-term strategic vision and roadmap for growing their multichannel marketing hub business. Leaders also have demonstrated success in selling to a range of new customers across industries and geographies". Gartner defines the multichannel marketing hub (MMH) as a "technology that orchestrates a company's communications with and offers to customer segments across multiple channels. These include websites, mobile, social, direct mail, call centers, digital advertising and email. MMH capabilities also may extend to integrating marketing offers and leads with sales for execution in both B2B and B2C environments."

Learn more about SAS Customer Intelligence capabilities, and to learn more about top industry analyst firm recognitions for SAS® Customer Intelligence visit sas.com/en_us/news/analyst-viewpoints.html.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

