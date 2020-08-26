SAS a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools

CARY, N.C., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS today announced it was named a Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools.* This is the 10th consecutive time that SAS has been named a Leader.

"As organizations continue to wrestle with a complex data landscape, the ability to integrate data has become increasingly critical," says Kim Kaluba, Senior Product Marketing Manager for SAS. "Meeting these challenges calls for a solid data integration strategy and a data management solution that delivers the needed technology capabilities to exceed business goals."

Businesses today depend heavily on advanced analytics and machine learning (ML) to deliver real-time insights to make decisions, raising the stakes for data integration. According to Gartner, "the data integration tools market is seeing renewed momentum driven by urgent requirements for hybrid/multicloud data management, augmented data integration and data fabric designs."

"The evolution of data integration tools must embrace automation and ML processes, and support hybrid and multicloud environments," says Kaluba. "Whether data is simple or complex, or in the cloud, SAS' data management products provide organizations customized and modern data system solutions that cut through the chaos."

SAS offers multiple products that include data integration, such as SAS® Data Management, SAS Data Integration Studio, SAS Federation Server, SAS/ACCESS®, SAS Data Loader for Hadoop, SAS Data Preparation and SAS Event Stream Processing.

Learn more about SAS data management and data integration technology.

