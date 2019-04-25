SAS Again Named a Leader for Multichannel Marketing Hubs in Gartner's Magic Quadrant 2019

CARY, N.C., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The rise in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered marketing helps brands accelerate the value delivered from data to increase customer profitability, streamline marketing operations and foster brand loyalty. Embedded, AI-powered analytics and real-time decisioning capabilities featured in the SAS® Customer Intelligence technology optimize every phase of the customer journey and ultimately elevate the customer experience.

SAS believes its market advantage is confirmed by Gartner's evaluation of SAS Customer Intelligence 360, a comprehensive multichannel marketing solution grounded in AI and machine learning processes. The company was positioned highest for ability to execute in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs*.

The solution's advanced analytics functionality enables customer-level data and analysis, as well as predictive analytics, journey analytics and customer profile management. SAS Customer Intelligence 360 helps marketers exploit digital and offline data with practical self-learning AI applications and guided analytics for successful campaign orchestration.

Gartner says that Leaders "consistently do considerably better in overall multichannel marketing performance for basic and advanced campaigns, and for integration with digital marketing. They have high market visibility, high market penetration, strong market momentum and a strategic vision for growing the multichannel marketing hub business." Gartner defines the multichannel marketing hub as a "technology that orchestrates a company's communications with and offers to customer segments across multiple channels. These include websites, mobile, social, direct mail, call centers, paid media and email."

"AI is revolutionizing how marketing leaders can design and deliver customer experiences – synching digital and offline interactions," said Wilson Raj, Global Director of Customer Intelligence for SAS. "AI and real-time decisioning is at the heart of SAS Customer Intelligence 360 – allowing brands to deliver personalization at scale, embrace a test-and-learn approach, and continuously engage with prospects and consumers efficiently."

*Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs," by Noah Elkin, Adam Sarner, Benjamin Bloom, Joseph Enever, Colin Reid. 18 April 2019.

