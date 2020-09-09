SAS Chief Legal Officer Patricia Brown named among top women leaders in IT services

CARY, N.C., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Patricia Brown, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer at SAS, has been selected for The IT Services Report's Top 25 Women Leaders in IT Services of 2020 list. Brown was chosen for her notable contributions to SAS as well as the broader IT services sector.

Brown leads a global team of over 300 attorneys and support staff who handle all legal and licensing operations support for the company, including the Government Affairs, Enterprise Negotiations and Risk departments. As part of the executive management team, Brown also helps set direction and policies for the company.

"Pat is an invaluable member of the SAS leadership team and has always provided high-caliber counsel and extensive expertise to nearly every facet of our business," said SAS CEO Jim Goodnight.

A SAS employee since 1988, Brown previously led SAS efforts focused on protecting intellectual property while supporting the governance of SAS offices and affiliated businesses. Under her leadership, her teams provided legal support for several large SAS divisions, including Research and Development, Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Information Technology and Global Channels. Throughout her tenure, she has worked closely with all SAS divisions to promote a customer-focused approach to legal services.

Brown received her Juris Doctor from the University of North Carolina, and previously served in the US Marine Corps for five years as a paralegal before joining SAS. She assumed her current role in 2019, succeeding fellow SAS veteran John Boswell.

The Top 25 Women Leaders in IT Services list recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the continued growth and success of their companies, while paving the way for other women leaders in a traditionally male-dominated sector. Awardees were reviewed based on several factors such as breadth of experience, longevity in the industry, professional achievements, and corporate and division performance. Brown is recognized among other accomplished leaders, including Accenture CEO Julie Sweet and IBM Executive Chairman Virginia "Ginni" Rometty.

