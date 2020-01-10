SAS highlights success with Belk, Sodimac and Shop Direct at NRF 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NRF 109th Annual Convention and EXPO - Customers and innovative technology again take center stage as SAS' focus during the annual NRF 2020 Big Show and EXPO. Whether shopping for new shoes for a family vacation or hardwood flooring to complete a remodeling project, consumers are in the driver's seat as never before. The dynamic between retail companies and consumers is pivotal, and SAS helps retailers like Belk (US), Sodimac (South America) and Shop Direct (UK) use data to develop rich, lasting relationships that can help propel the businesses for years to come.

"Consumers are eager to interact with retailers in new, innovative ways made possible by data-hungry technologies like computer vision, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning," said Dan Mitchell, SAS Global Director of Retail and CPG. "SAS' job is to help our retail customers use their relevant data as fuel that brings the most current technologies – artificial intelligence, machine learning and computer vision - to life in ways that enhance consumer relationships in mutually beneficial ways today and tomorrow."

Spend a transformative 15 minutes on the SAS analytics tour

For those with dreams of becoming the next supermodel, SAS will use artificial intelligence (AI) analytics like computer vision to gain mood and style insights from video images captured from the passing NRF crowd. Apparel retailers will be able to enjoy a "runway to closet" technology demonstration that charts the ways computer vision, predictive analytics and AI moves merchandise from the fashion runway to a consumer's closet. Analytics in the grocery and CPG industries will also get attention through a "grape to grocer" technology tour that highlights precise forecasting and inventory optimization. And, to wrap up Monday's show schedule, SAS invites NRF 2020 attendees to a wine tasting from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET at the SAS booth (4924).

Retailers share SAS® analytics successes throughout NRF 2020

Using AI-fueled inventory precision, Belk transforms its localized assortments to deliver revenue and margin improvements and richer customer experiences online and in its more than 300 stores throughout the Southern United States. Tim Carney, Belk Vice President of Allocation, will discuss how his team uses SAS to solve complex challenges and make faster decisions that help them stay competitive. Carney's Big Ideas Session takes place on Monday, Jan. 13, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. ET, in EXPO Level 1, Stage 2, of the Javits Center.

In addition to Belk, two more customers will share their stories of success with SAS during in-booth sessions at the SAS booth on both Monday, Jan. 13, and Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon ET and again from 1 to 3 p.m. ET.

Sodimac

South American home improvement retailer Sodimac uses SAS for optimizing pricing. SAS team member Cristian Figueroa will represent Sodimac at NRF 2020.





South American home improvement retailer Sodimac uses SAS for optimizing pricing. SAS team member will represent Sodimac at NRF 2020. Shop Direct

Tom Goulden , Director of Retail Planning and Operations for UK-based Shop Direct (soon to be known as The Very Group), will discuss how the company uses SAS analytics to make shopping easier for customers.

SAS presents NRF Foundation Next Generation Scholarship

James Vickers, SAS Vice President of Consumer and Communications, will present the NRF Foundation Next Generation Scholarship on Sunday, Jan. 12, during the NRF Foundation Honors program.

SAS helps The Twig retail boutique analyze clothing needs for foster children

The Twig, a Florida boutique created in 2016, provides free new clothes to more than 250 foster children monthly. SAS analytics helps The Twig (which stands for "The Way to Inspire and Give") forecast clothing needs by gender and age. During NRF 2020, SAS will survey interested retailers about participating in this Data for Good initiative.

Learn more about helping retailers effectively connect with consumers by downloading the whitepaper, Experience 2030 – The Future of Customer Experience is Now. Follow SAS on Twitter at @SASsoftware and @SASRetail. Follow NRF 2020 news at #SASatNRF.

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2020 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:

Laura Fleek Brumley

Laura.Brumley@sas.com

+1-214-803-6692

sas.com/news

SOURCE SAS

Related Links

http://www.sas.com

