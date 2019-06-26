SAS Honored as a Stevie® Award Winner in 2019 American Business Awards®

CARY, N.C., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS, the leader in analytics, has won a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year (2,500 or more employees) category in the 17th annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the premier business awards program in the US, recognizing organizations of all types – public and private, for profit and nonprofit, large and small. More than 3,800 nominations from organizations in virtually every industry were submitted this year in a range of categories.

"At SAS, we believe curiosity is at the heart of human progress, and innovation in analytics helps transform a world of data into a world of intelligence," said Randy Guard, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at SAS. "As a technology company focused on advanced analytics, we're honored to be recognized as a technology innovator through the 2019 American Business Awards."

By making AI technology more transparent and accessible, SAS leads organizations from data to discovery. SAS equips decision makers with powerful advanced analytics such as AI, machine learning and computer vision to automate as many of their decisions as possible. Equally important is that SAS ensures those analytical practices are repeatable and reliable.

"The nominations submitted to the 2019 American Business Awards were outstanding. They illustrate the continued vibrancy of innovation and high level of achievement across the American economic landscape," said Michael Gallagher, President and founder of the Stevie Awards.

The awards were presented at a gala ceremony in New York City on June 11. To learn more about the American Business Awards and to see the list of 2019 Stevie winners, visit www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

