SAS increases flights from Scandinavia to the United States

STOCKHOLM, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are delighted to improve the connectivity for both passengers and air freight to and from Scandinavia from all three capitals as the demand increases. From September 2, SAS will reintroduce the route Stockholm-New York, in addition to the current direct routes from Copenhagen and Oslo," says Karl Sandlund, acting CEO of SAS.

Also, SAS' first A321LR aircraft will take off from Copenhagen to Boston in September. At the same time SAS will increase the number of flights from Copenhagen to Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington DC starting in September.

From October 1, SAS will resume service to Miami from Copenhagen and Stockholm, respectively. Towards the end of October, Miami will be served daily with three weekly flights from Copenhagen and Stockholm, respectively as well as once a week from Oslo.

SAS is currently present in the Chicago market with daily passenger flights as well as additional cargo only flights from Copenhagen and will restart the Stockholm-Chicago route later this autumn.

SAS' US routes and departures this autumn:

Copenhagen-New York – 7 weekly

– 7 weekly Copenhagen - Chicago – 7 weekly

- – 7 weekly Copenhagen - Los Angeles – 4-5 weekly

- – 4-5 weekly Copenhagen - San Francisco – 4 weekly

- – 4 weekly Copenhagen - Washington DC – 4 weekly

- – 4 weekly Copenhagen - Boston – 3 weekly

- – 3 weekly Copenhagen - Miami – 3 weekly

- – 3 weekly Oslo - New York – 3 weekly

- – 3 weekly Oslo - Miami – 1 weekly

- – 1 weekly Stockholm - New York – 3-5 weekly

- – 3-5 weekly Stockholm - Chicago – 3 weekly

- – 3 weekly Stockholm - Miami – 3 weekly

Although many countries are now easing their entry restrictions, most countries still require various types of travel and test certificates and it is important to be well-prepared well before arriving at the airport. To make it easier for travelers, SAS has developed a new digital platform, SAS Travel Ready Center.

New procedures for checking in due to coronavirus

Through SAS Travel Ready Center, travelers can prepare everything they need online from home. On this site, customers can see what restrictions apply at their destination, upload travel certificates, and have them reviewed and verified by SAS. They can then download their boarding pass electronically and can go directly to the SAS self-service line at the airport.

Read more about the SAS traffic program and SAS Travel Ready Center at flysas.com.

Flexible options

Flexibility is important for travelers, especially now that travelling is more challenging than usual. SAS customers can rebook international flights up to 72 hours before departure free of charge. SAS has also introduced more flexible rebooking options to make things easier for our customers. SAS Plus tickets can be rebooked and refunded. For domestic flights, SAS offers rebooking free of charge up to an hour before departure for SAS Go Flex tickets. SAS also offers a 24-hour money-back guarantee if customers have booked their flight through SAS.

Read more about SAS Flexible Booking.

Safe travel with SAS

Flying is a safe way to travel during the pandemic, as the air on board aircraft hinders the spread of infection. Over the past year, SAS has introduced a range of measures and procedures to further ensure safe air travel.

Read more about our measures at SAS Safe Travel.

