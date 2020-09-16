SAS named a leader in multimodal predictive analytics and machine learning solutions by independent research firm

CARY, N.C., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Multimodal Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning Solutions, Q3 2020. The report noted "SAS offers strengths across the board, including exceptionally well-integrated AutoML and other guided analytics capabilities."

"Most industries working with large amounts of data have recognized the value of machine learning technology to work more efficiently and quickly garner insights from their data," said Susan Kahler Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Strategist at SAS. "SAS machine learning tools empower team members of all skill levels – data scientists, business analysts and other analytics professionals – to get highly accurate results from a single, collaborative environment that supports the end-to-end data mining and machine learning process."

The report evaluated SAS on SAS® Visual Data Mining and Machine Learning (VDMML) and SAS Model Manager. SAS ranked highest in the market presence category and received the highest score in the model operations (ModelOps) criterion.

Noting the capabilities of the reengineered SAS® Viya® platform, the report also states: "SAS can innovate faster, offer cloud solutions, and integrate with external services and open source tools."

Debuting later this year, the upcoming release of SAS Viya is designed to be delivered and updated continuously, enabling organizations to make better decisions, faster through cloud-native advanced analytics and AI accessible for users of all skill levels.

