SAS recognized again with World's Best Workplace distinction

In addition to considering the breadth and impact of company workplace programs, organizations are assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces and make a positive impact on people and communities across multiple countries around the world.

"SAS is a global leader for a supportive, creative culture that attracts and retains top technology talent," said SAS CEO Jim Goodnight. "Our innovative environment and a culture of trust was especially important as we implemented safe remote-work conditions. As a result, our employees continue to thrive and stay motivated by making a positive impact in the world through meaningful work."

SAS' unwavering and legendary reputation is built on a high standard of excellence for supporting its employees. SAS continued this commitment during the pandemic by implementing virtual offerings – from career development and parenting needs to mental health seminars and exercise classes. In addition to free online learning offerings for employees, their children and the general public, other on-site benefits such as the health care center and pharmacy continued to remain open to care for employees and their families.

"This list includes the most sweeping and consistent examples of globally inclusive company cultures we've ever known," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "In a global workforce, alignment is everything, and these companies are fortifying their culture around the world – a nearly impossible feat. Even when tested by the pandemic, these companies recognize sub-communities in each region, and their leaders carry an equitable employee experience across cultures."

A pioneer in workplace culture, SAS has a long history as a socially responsible business from environmental investments at its offices around the world to how the company has prioritized employees' needs and treating them like they matter. SAS' established background has cemented their authentic and credible reputation in this space, trailblazing the supportive employee mindset and inspiring so many companies to follow suit. In addition to prioritizing employee well-being and empowering them to volunteer, the company is committed to giving back to the community through social good efforts and opportunities to use analytics to address humanitarian issues such as combating COVID-19 and data illiteracy. SAS is well-known for helping local and global communities through its education and philanthropic outreach as well as its involvement in Data for Good.

Learn what makes SAS' renowned culture one of the world's best.

About the World's Best Workplaces™

Great Place to Work® selected the World's Best Workplaces™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 20 million employees worldwide at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces and positively impact people and communities across multiple countries around the world. Companies must have appeared on at least five Best Workplaces list sin Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, North America, or Australia during 2020 or early 2021; And have at least 5,000 employees worldwide, with 40% outside of its headquartered country.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

