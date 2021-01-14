SAS top-ranked in three Chartis RiskTech100 categories

CARY, N.C., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 15th consecutive year, SAS has been named one of the top risk technology players in Chartis' global RiskTech100® 2021 report. The analytics leader ranked fifth overall, and its risk management solutions won three industry categories: Risk & Finance Integration, Model Risk Management and International Financial Reporting Standard 9 (IFRS 9).

"As financial and risk sectors shift under the influence of a variety of new dynamics, SAS' content business has remained strong in key areas, such as ALM and model governance, bolstering its strength in core risk markets," said Phil Mackenzie, Senior Research Specialist at Chartis. "SAS' inclusion as a top five industry player year over year since the RiskTech100's inception is an achievement no other vendor has attained and illustrates its long-standing innovation and industry expertise."

New platform helps streamline risk and finance management

Launched this year, the SAS® Risk Stratum platform offers a foundation on which multiple SAS risk solutions can run in a single, integrated environment. This innovative platform provides numerous advantages, including a consistent interface, robust reporting functionality and easy access to shared data between solutions. With three tiers of capabilities – including governance, computation and enterprise – customers can gain a holistic view of risk and finance elements and promote a unified approach to, and understanding of, risk.

"As organizations' needs change, models become more complex and regulatory demands increase, a centralized platform can deliver a comprehensive view of financial and non-financial risks and faster decisioning," said Martim Rocha, Global Head of SAS Risk Banking Solutions at SAS. "SAS Risk Stratum's built-for-purpose content, role-specific user experience and best-in-class, use-case-specific capabilities allow businesses to leverage their investment for diverse business needs. This empowers them to embed risk management into everyday processes and business strategies across the organization."

SAS a front-runner, per Chartis

Fifteen years since its debut, the Chartis RiskTech100 remains the most comprehensive independent study of the world's major risk and compliance technology vendors. Known globally as the go-to source for clear, accurate analysis of the risk technology market, the report annually evaluates and scores each vendor on functionality, core technology, strategy, customer satisfaction, market presence and innovation.

Based on a broad set of industry and solution segments and success factors, SAS' upper-echelon placement in this year's ranking underscores high marks in functionality, core technology and market presence.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has put immense stress on risk management infrastructures, accentuating the need for more agility and modernized approaches to manage risk," said Rocha. "SAS' trio of category wins in Risk & Finance Integration, Model Risk Management and IFRS 9 – all of which sit atop the advanced SAS Risk Stratum platform – highlight the value of an integrated, single source of truth in risk and finance management frameworks."

