SASE Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 5429.7 Million By 2027 At A Cagr of 10.4% - Valuates Reports

The global SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) market size is projected to reach USD 5429.7 million by 2027, from USD 2668 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the Secure Access Service Edge Market are:

The growth can be attributed to the rising preference for remote working due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has triggered the need for a robust security framework that can potentially ensure secure access to data on the go.

Security is migrating to the cloud as businesses undergo digital transformation. Converged services are becoming increasingly important in order to reduce complexity, improve speed and agility, enable multi-cloud networking, and to secure the new SD-WAN-enabled architecture. The SASE model combines multiple networking and security functions, which were previously delivered in siloed point solutions, into a single, integrated cloud service.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF SECURE ACCESS SERVICE EDGE MARKET:

The SASE framework can extend perimeter security capabilities to edge security. As a result, rather than implementing security within networks, it brings the security access framework closer to the user, assisting in the establishment of a more secure approach to preventing unauthorized access. The concept can also be easily synchronized with an organization's business rules, allowing IT professionals to dynamically grant or deny access to users. These features are in turn expected to drive the growth of the secure access service edge market.

SASE's goal is to provide secure access to applications and data from your data center or cloud platforms such as Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, and SaaS providers based on identities—specific individuals, groups of people at specific office locations, devices, IoT, and even services. The term "service edge" refers to global points of presence (PoP), IaaS, or colocation facilities where local traffic from branches and endpoints is secured and forwarded to the appropriate destination without first passing through data center focal points. Organizations will be able to securely connect any user or device to any application with the best experience by delivering security and networking services together from the cloud.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to further drive the Secure Access Service Edge Market. The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted several companies to implement remote working and rethink their security frameworks. Following the pandemic, there has been a surge in demand for cloud-based solutions and services, as well as robust security solutions. However, realizing that existing legacy network security architectures and traditional VPNs will not be able to provide the necessary security support, several enterprises are turning to SASE, which has features that can support network security and access security. Several cloud security vendors have recognized the potential of SASE and are considering entering the market.

Aside from the architectural decisions that enterprises must make, IT must consider how to streamline the procurement of security and networking services. Currently, these technologies have separate purchasing cycles, which may slow SASE adoption.

SECURE ACCESS SERVICE EDGE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Based on type the SASE Platforms segment is expected to be the lucrative segment during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for a unified solution that can securely connect users and devices in a simplified manner. SASE platforms are expected to be chosen by enterprises of all sizes planning to implement network security and upgrade network access architecture.

Based on application IT segment is expected to be the lucrative segment. IT firms continued to look for unified and secure networking and access solutions as part of their efforts to transition to a cloud-based infrastructure and implement digital applications to drive business growth.

Based on region, Asia-pacific is expected to be the most lucrative market. The aggressive spending by organizations in China, India, and Japan on ensuring the security of their IT infrastructure is expected to drive the growth of the regional market. The growing digital workforce and enterprises' continued adoption of the BYOD trend in the Asia Pacific are also major factors driving the regional market.

SASE Market By Type

SASE Software

SASE Platforms

SASE Market By Application

IT

BFSI

Manufacturing

Transportation

Entertainment

Others

SASE Market By Region

North America

United States



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Australia



Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

SASE Market By Company

Cato Networks

Cisco

Akamai

Cloudflare

Forcepoint

Fortinet

McAfee

Netskope

Palo Alto Networks

Broadcom

Versa

VMware

Zscaler

Check Point Software Technologies

