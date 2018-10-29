Sasha Jensen Buys Back Business, Announces Plan to Grow Jensen Partners

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasha Jensen, Founder & CEO of Jensen Partners, and one of the most successful executive recruiters for sourcing capital raising talent in the alternative investment industry, today announced the completion of a management buyout of her business. As part of the transaction, Jensen Partners will initiate a comprehensive growth plan to expand the business through a series of new hires and services.

Jensen Partners, an award-winning executive search and strategic advisory firm that was formerly known as Context Jensen Partners, was seeded by Context Capital Partners, an alternative investment specialist, in December 2015. The buyout of the seed investors allows Jensen Partners to bring in additional outside investment, which will be used to build out the business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Jensen Partners specializes in the sourcing and placement of asset raisers within the global alternative investment industry, including private equity firms, private credit firms, real estate investment firms, placement agents, hedge fund firms and prime brokerage firms. Jensen Partners' primary service features a unique competitor intelligence market mapping model which allows the firm to generate of a long list of qualified candidates within 48 hours of a search commencing. This market mapping model is based on the firm's proprietary global database of more than 10,000 qualified alternative capital raising candidates.

Jensen Partners plans to double-down on its data-centric approach to recruiting by hiring additional data scientists, consultants and distribution professionals to continue mapping out the distribution network for the entire alternative investment industry. Jensen Partners' management consultancy arm will also release in early 2019 a comprehensive report about private equity fundraising trends, as well as a ranking of the Top 50 Rainmakers in Credit, to be released at the end of 2018.

"The tremendous growth in private markets investing and the growing demand for sophisticated marketing professionals has created an opportunity for Jensen Partners to take this important next step," said Sasha Jensen. "We are eager to continue working with our partners and clients to continue to grow our business and to ensure only the best-in-class distribution specialists are recruited for our clients."

"We enjoyed a successful relationship with Jensen Partners, and are pleased to see our shared vision come to fruition," said Ron Biscardi, CEO of Context Capital Partners. "We wish Sasha and her team well as they embark on this new path for their business."

In the past 18 months Jensen Partners has placed more than 30 high-level candidates at firms located around the world and advised on a number of additional high-profile strategic projects. These projects range from a competitor review of distribution teams to a scientific analysis of capital flows based on Jensen Partners' proprietary 360° Investor Referencing Methodology™. Jensen Partners also offers a big data recruitment model that gathers competitive intelligence by mapping out the entire distribute platforms (including names, titles, functions, recent job history, geography and coverage area of every professional from analyst to partner) for more than 500 alternative asset management firms.

In 2016, Jensen Partners began publishing a quarterly newsletter that highlights key trends and capital raising hiring activity across the alternative investment industry. This newsletter has been featured in influential financial publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CNBC, Institutional Investor and FundFire. Since 2014, Jensen Partners has tracked more than 2,500 marketing moves throughout the industry.

Jensen Partners is also the recipient of the award for 'Best Executive Search Firm' from industry trade publications HFM, Alt Credit Intelligence and The Drawdown for the firms' expertise in hedge funds, private credit and private equity, respectively.

About Jensen Partners

Jensen Partners is a global advisory, corporate development and executive search firm that leverages its extensive relationships in the investor and alternative asset management community to source and recruit leading capital-raising candidates. By utilizing a customized, scientific approach, proprietary 360° Investor Referencing™ methodology and advanced behavioral analytics, we assist our clients in raising capital by identifying and securing the ideal human capital. To learn more, please visit www.jensen-partners.com.

