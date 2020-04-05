SASOL LIMITED 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Sasol Limited - SSL

NEW ORLEANS, April 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until April 6, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL), if they purchased the Company's securities between March 10, 2015, and January 13, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Sasol and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ssl/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by April 6, 2020 .

About the Lawsuit

Sasol and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On January 14, 2020, following a series of other negative disclosures during the class period, the Company confirmed that on January 13, 2020, the Company "experienced an explosion and fire at its LCCP low-density polyethylene (LDPE) unit" and that "an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident, the extent of the damage and resulting impact on the LDPE unit's [beneficial operation] schedule."

On this news, the price of Sasol's shares fell, injuring shareholders.

The case is Moshell v. Sasol Limited, et al, 20cv1008.

