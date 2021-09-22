Sasol's Reporting Publications for the Year Ended 30 June 2021, Capital Markets Day and Annual General Meeting

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasol's integrated report has been published on the Sasol website at https://www.sasol.com/investor-centre/financial-reporting/annual-integrated-reporting-set. The report cross-references a number of other reports that are also available on the Sasol website, including Sasol's sustainability report and climate change report which provide additional information on Sasol's sustainability and climate change matters.

Sasol's annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2021, on which PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. expressed an unmodified opinion, were published on 16 August 2021 and are available on Sasol's website.

Sasol's annual report on Form 20-F, which includes Sasol's annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2021 which contain no changes to the version published on 16 August 2021, will be filed with the United States (US) Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday, 22 September 2021.

Copies of the Form 20-F are available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/ and on the Sasol website.

Copies of the integrated report, sustainability report, climate change report, Form 20-F and the annual financial statements of the Company are available and can be obtained, without charge, by downloading copies from the Company's website, https://www.sasol.com/investor-centre/financial-reporting/annual-integrated-reporting-set or by requesting a copy from Sasol Investor Relations by means of either:

- an e-mail to [email protected]; or

- written correspondence posted to Private Bag X10014, Sandton, South Africa.

CAPITAL MARKETS DAY

As previously announced, Sasol's President and Chief Executive Officer, Fleetwood Grobler, together with his executive leadership team is hosting a virtual Capital Markets Day, including a live Q&A session, today at 12:00 (SA time).

During this session we will provide an update on Sasol's longer-term strategy and sustainability ambitions, including our transition pathway until 2050.

You can access further details by clicking on the following link:

https://www.sasolcapitalmarketsday.com/l/UAA3W45K6F https://protect-za.mimecast.com/s/wZUSCVm28OixYxwKKtNshOX?domain=sasolcapitalmarketsday.com

Please direct any enquiries to:

[email protected] or call +27 10 344 9280.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The annual general meeting (AGM) of shareholders of Sasol will be held entirely by way of electronic communication at 13:00 on Friday, 19 November 2021, to transact the business stated in the notice of AGM. The information pertaining to the AGM is as follows:

Issuer name Sasol Limited Type of instrument Ordinary shares ISIN number ZAE000006896 JSE code SOL ISIN number ZAE000151817 JSE code SOLBE1 Meeting type Annual General Meeting Meeting venue Electronic communication Record date – to determine which shareholders

are entitled to receive the Notice of meeting Friday, 8 October 2021 Publication/ posting date Monday, 18 October 2021 Last day to trade – Last day to trade to determine

eligible shareholders that may attend, speak and

vote at the Meeting Tuesday, 9 November 2021 Record date- Record date to determine eligible

shareholders that may attend, speak and vote at

the Meeting Friday, 12 November 2021 Meeting deadline date (for administrative

purposes, forms of proxy for the meeting to be

lodged) Forms of Proxy must be submitted by 13:00

on Thursday, 18 November 2021, or may be

handed in before the relevant resolution on

which the proxy is to vote Meeting date 13:00 on Friday, 19 November 2021 Publication of results Monday, 22 November 2021 Website link www.sasol.com

For further information, please contact:

Sasol Investor Relations,

Tiffany Sydow, Investor Relations Officer

Telephone: +27 (0) 71 673 1929

[email protected]

