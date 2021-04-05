SASpine's Dr. Steven Cyr receives dual fellowship training in Cosmetic Surgery and develops his own technique he refers to as OrthoSculpt

During his training, Dr. Cyr realized his orthopaedic background had equipped him with a rare knowledge of the musculoskeletal system that could further enhance the safety and advancements being made in liposculpture and body contouring. His profound knowledge and understanding of the ideal anatomy enhanced by his life-long passion for fitness and bodybuilding, enabled him to identify anatomic flaws in high-definition liposculpture which result in a manufactured or artificial appearance. His unique approach called "OrthoSculpt" increases the potential to create the more natural look of a true fitness athlete or bodybuilder. Ideal cosmetic surgery makes it difficult to distinguish a surgically-crafted body from one built in the gym.

"Being an Orthopod, I am an expert in the musculoskeletal anatomy. Getting a second cosmetic surgery fellowship allowed me to match up my internal knowledge of the body with the external aesthetics that people see on the outside, creating a more natural appearance," states Dr. Cyr. "My fellowship trained me in most all cosmetic procedures, including augmentations, face lifts, neck lifts etc but my favorite procedure is OrthoSculpting (high def lipo selection) because of my orthopedic foundation," he added.

LeAnn Cyr, CEO of CYRx MD explains that, "The goal of OrthoSculpt is to make you look fit, not fake, by following your natural muscular anatomy."

For more information call 1 (833) CHISEL U, or visit www.cyrmdcosmeticsurgery.com.

Related links:

www.facebook.com/cyrmdcosmeticsurgery

SOURCE CYRx MD Cosmetic Surgery