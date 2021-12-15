Sasser Family Companies Announces Rail Leadership Appointment

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasser Family Companies (Sasser) announced that it has appointed Brian Frizzell to lead two of its subsidiaries, Chicago Freight Car Leasing (CFCL) and CF Rail Services (CFRS), as Division President of Rail. He will continue to report to CEO Jeff Walsh. Frizzell will be focused on improving operating results, building on business synergies, and strengthening strategic relationships across the rail segment. Josh Chesser, General Manager of CFCL, and James Allen, President of CF Rail Services, will report to him.

Jeff Walsh, CEO of Sasser, stated, "In his role as Chief Strategy Officer, Brian has been an integral part of the Sasser leadership team. I'm confident that in his new role as Division President of Rail, he will continue to drive results and strengthen our rail businesses."

Commenting on his new role as Division President of Rail, Brian said, "I'm humbled by the trust and confidence being placed in me to assume the operational leadership role of both of our rail businesses. I am excited to build upon the legacy and past success of both businesses as we navigate out of the recent challenges experienced in this market sector."

Chicago Freight Car Leasing (CFCL) is a premier independent railcar leasing solutions company with a strong reputation for delivering quality products, reliable services, and a commitment to outstanding customer experience. CFCL owns and manages a railcar fleet of ~11,000 railcars that supports the needs of industrial, agricultural, and food products shippers and railroads throughout North America. Major railcar types include covered hopper cars, pressure differential cars, tank cars, and open-top hopper cars. Chicago Freight Car Leasing Company's roots date back to 1928 when it was called Central West Refrigerator Despatch and provided railcar service to farms along the Illinois Northern Railway. The commitment to customers and the values that personified the business back then continue today.

CF Rail Services (CFRS) operates a network of rail repair shops with a strong reputation surrounding the safety, efficiency, reliability, and profitability of operations. CFRS operates two major full-service repair locations and a network of mobile and field service facilities. These operations allow CFRS to service over 9,000 railcars annually for well over 100 different customers. CFRS' safety, quality and environmental program, ZERO Today, promotes industry-leading processes that make employees the focus of our operations.

About Sasser Family Companies:

Sasser Family Companies is a fourth-generation, family-held transportation asset services and management company with roots dating to 1928. Its other subsidiary business units include Chicago Freight Car Leasing Co., Union Leasing Inc., CF Rail Services LLC, Xcēd Aviation Services LLC, NxGen Rail Services LLC, Express 4x4 Truck Rental, and Falcon Leasing. The subsidiary units are leaders in providing commercial and industrial-focused rail, vehicle and aviation transportation equipment solutions, including asset leasing, fleet administration management, asset repair and maintenance, and innovative technology services throughout North America. For more information about Sasser Family Companies, a Crain's Chicago Business best place to work, please visit www.sasser.com.

