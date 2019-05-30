Satayan Mahajan to Join Advisory Board of EverQuote, Inc.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., is pleased to announce that Satayan Mahajan will join the advisory board, effective immediately.

Mr. Mahajan brings significant expertise building data-driven consumer experiences and creating and leading consumer-focused companies. "We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Mahajan to the advisory board. His extensive consumer product experience, along with his deep knowledge of creating great customer experiences, will be an asset to EverQuote," said Seth Birnbaum, CEO and Co-Founder of EverQuote.

"I'm delighted to join EverQuote's advisory board. EverQuote's market-leading technology and data platform are well-positioned to drive growth as the insurance industry shifts online. Seth and his team continue to define and lead an emerging and rapidly growing space. I'm looking forward to working closely with them to help scale and develop new customer-centric products and services," said Mr. Mahajan.

Mr. Mahajan currently serves as Head of Product for Amazon.com, as a judge for MIT's $100K Entrepreneurship Competition and as a board member of Wevorce. Mr. Mahajan was previously CEO and Chairman of Motus Corp., a pioneer in motion-based controls for gaming. Prior to that, Mr. Mahajan was the founder and CEO of iClub Inc., a leader in motion-sensing technologies for sports and golf instruction. He is a frequent guest lecturer in the field of product design, innovation and entrepreneurship. Mr. Mahajan is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for EverQuote, Inc. ("EverQuote" or the "Company"), including statements about future results of operations or the future financial position of the Company, including financial targets, business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations and other statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: (1) the Company's ability to attract and retain consumers and insurance providers using the Company's marketplace; (2) the Company's ability to maintain or increase the amount providers spend per quote request; (3) the effectiveness of the Company's growth strategies and its ability to effectively manage growth; (4) the Company's ability to maintain and build its brand; (5) the Company's reliance on its third-party service providers; (6) the Company's ability to develop new and enhanced products and services to attract and retain consumers and insurance providers, and the Company's ability to successfully monetize them; (7) the impact of competition in the Company's industry and innovation by the Company's competitors; (8) the Company's expected use of proceeds from its initial public offering; and (9) other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's data & technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from the company's broad direct network of insurance providers, saving consumers and providers time and money. EverQuote was founded with the vision of applying a scientific, data-driven approach to help consumers find the best price and coverage for their individual insurance needs.

For more information, visit EverQuote.com and follow on Twitter @EverQuoteInsure.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brinlea Johnson

The Blueshirt Group

212-331-8424

Brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com

Or

Allise Furlani

The Blueshirt Group

212-331-8433

allise@blueshirtgroup.com

SOURCE EverQuote, Inc.

Related Links

http://everquote.com

