Satco Products, Inc. announces that it has filed suit against The Regents of the University of California at Santa Barbara ("UCSB")

Satco aggressively defends its products and seeks to protect its customers from unwarranted claims such as these.

Satco will do what is necessary to defend its products in the future, and looks forward to addressing the merits of these issues in a court of law.

About Satco Products, Inc.

SATCO, established in 1966 as a privately held New York based company, manufactures and distributes a wide variety of lighting products to an international lighting and electrical market. Under the SATCO brand (www.satco.com), product categories include LED, incandescent, halogen, fluorescent, HID and energy efficient lamps. SATCO also offers lighting and electrical components for the retail, commercial and manufacturing trade and consumer products such as nightlights, desk lamps, and surge protectors. In June of 2005 SATCO launched a new line of decorative and functional lighting fixtures sold under the NUVO brand (www.nuvolighting.com).

In November of 2008, SATCO acquired the assets and hired key personnel from the Hygrade lamp company and relaunched the Hygrade line of commercial HID and fluorescent lamps under the SATCO umbrella of products.

