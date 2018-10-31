Satellite & Telecommunication Resellers Global Market Report 2018

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Satellite & Telecommunication Resellers Global Market Report By Product Type: Satellite Telecommunications; Telecommunication Resellers; By Region, By Country, With Forecast Until 2021

The global satellite & telecommunication resellers market was valued at a value of around $293 billion in 2017. Satellite & telecommunication resellers purchase access and network capacity from operators of telecommunications networks and resell these services to businesses and households.



Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for around 50% of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for almost 30% of the global satellite & telecommunication resellers market. Increased disposable income and high demand for telephone and internet services among people led to a rise in demand for telecommunication and related services. This change was driven mainly by growth in the emerging markets such as China and India. With growing middle class population and falling mobile handset prices, mobile subscription grew significantly in India and China.

The impact of digitization is driving the use of wireless technologies and equipment. Rising data traffic, growth in public WiFi and emerging 4G and 5G technologies are stimulating the growth of wireless equipment in developed and emerging countries. Also, many companies are shifting from traditional communications systems such as fixed line technologies to more advanced wireless and mobile technologies. For instance, according to a report by National Center for Health Statistics, 41% of the American households were wireless only by the end of 2013, thereby indicating a decrease in wireline usage.

In October 2016, AT&T acquired Time Warner for $85 billion. According to the details of the deal, AT&T paid $107.50 per share of Time Warner, half in cash and half in stock. With this acquisition AT&T will obtain the control of cable TV channels HBO and CNN, film studio Warner Bros and other media assets. AT&T expects to close the deal by the end of 2017. Time Warner was headquartered in New York, and a leading American cable telecommunications company.

Major companies in this market are AT&T, América Móvil (TracFone), Virgin Mobile, T-Mobile (MetroPCS), and Ultra Mobile.

