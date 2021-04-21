Satellite-based Leak Detection Company Launches Impact Calculator Predicted to Save American Companies Millions - Just in Time to Celebrate Earth Day

Utilis has launched an Impact Calculator that shows the amount of damage water leakage has on the environment. Tweet this

"Utilis doesn't just provide a product to our customers, we provide the full solution, which includes helping them lower their environmental impact on the planet," said Elly Perets, CEO of Utilis. "This Impact Calculator shows water utilities everywhere the impact they can impart by finding and repairing leaking pipes."

The Utilis Impact Calculator linked here contributes to the three of 17 goals set forth by the United Nations, all related to sustainable global development.

Utilis also contributes to the goal of taking urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts. Climate change from increasing CO2 is projected to increase the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, such as heat waves, droughts, and floods. The Utilis L-Band SAR analytics help customers identify leaks so they can be repaired, lowering the excess electricity used to pump and treat the water (as well as associated CO2).

With Utilis' technical innovation, including the Impact Calculator, Utilis is able to assist both public and private sectors to overcome major water challenges. Since the average leak remains underground and unreported for 18 months (per AWWA), rapid detection and resolution are of critical importance. Any environmental damage can be viewed and addressed. Resolution of leaks save water, CO2 and electricity.

For more information or to use the Utilis Impact Calculator, visit our website at https://utiliscorp.com/products/.

***

ABOUT UTILIS

Utilis provides data driven solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry. They use synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data from satellites and turn it into large scale decision support tools. The proprietary algorithms and highly educated staff of scientists and engineers are the key to the company's mission, to which advance planet Earth's resource resilience through SAR analytics. Successfully commercializing their first leak detection product in 2016, Utilis' projects are saving more than 7000 million gallons of potable water and 17,000 MWH of energy per year, all in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Headquartered in Israel, with offices in the United States and United Kingdom, Utilis currently provides innovative data solutions in multiple verticals around the globe. For more information on Utilis and to learn more about their technology visit https://utiliscorp.com/

Media Contact

Karen Dubey

Corporate Marketing Director

[email protected]

(858) 798-6709

SOURCE Utilis Corp.

Related Links

https://utiliscorp.com

