Satellite Internet Market Size to Grow by USD 2.70 billion due to Growth In The Number Of IoT Devices - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite Internet Market Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the satellite internet market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.70 billion, as per the latest market growth as per Technavio. Technavio categorizes the global satellite internet market as a part of the global communications equipment market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the satellite internet market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Satellite Internet Market 2022-2026

The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the global satellite internet industry growth is the growth in the number of IoT devices such as routers, integrated access devices, routing switches, multiplexers, cloud services and resources, and other wide variety of WAN access devices. In addition, increasing deployment of the 5G network is one of the key satellite internet market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. However, one of the key challenges to the global satellite internet industry growth is the bad weather.

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The satellite internet market report is segmented by End-user (Commercial and Non-commercial) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Regional Opportunities: 44% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for satellite internet in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. Small cell tower installations in the US and Canada will facilitate the satellite internet market growth in North America over the forecast period.

44% of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. The US is the key market for satellite internet in . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. Small cell tower installations in the US and will facilitate the satellite internet market growth in over the forecast period. Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The satellite internet market share growth by the commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increased adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and machine learning (ML) in commercial end-users is a major driving factor for the growth of the commercial segment. Moreover, the rising digitization initiatives by international sports associations in recent years coupled with strong cloud infrastructure will continue to create perpetual demand for video streaming services.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

EarthLink LLC: The company offers high-speed satellite internet through which users can use internet speed up to 100 megabytes per second even in remote areas and can run up to five smart devices at a time.

EchoStar Corp.: The company offers the JUPITER satellite internet service system which has software-defined architecture, 5G connectivity ready design, cloud-enabled network management to provide automated operation, and a business support system.

Eutelsat SA: The company offers Konnect satellite broadband services which deliver easy, affordable, and fast internet services.

Freedomsat: The company offers Konnect satellite broadband services which deliver easy, affordable, and fast internet services.

Lumen Technologies Inc.: The company offers high-speed internet for rural areas which includes DSL, satellite internet, and fixed wireless to deliver fast and reliable services.

Gravity Internet



Bharti Airtel Ltd.



DSL Telecom



OneWeb



Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.



Space Exploration Technologies Corp.



Viasat Inc.



Wireless Innovations Ltd.

Satellite Internet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.34% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.70 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 12.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Russia, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bharti Airtel Ltd., DSL Telecom, EarthLink LLC, EchoStar Corp., Eutelsat SA, Freedomsat, Gravity Internet, Lumen Technologies Inc., OneWeb, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Viasat Inc., and Wireless Innovations Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

