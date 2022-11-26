Satellite Phone Market Size to Increase by USD 137.43 Million: 33% growth to originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Satellite Phone Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.2% and register an incremental growth of USD 137.43 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A Free PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Satellite Phone Market 2023-2027

By region, the global satellite phone market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The rapid increase in the demand for satellite communication from developing countries and increased investments in the development of advanced satellite-based infrastructure capabilities at different locations are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The satellite phone market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

AT&T Inc.: The company offers satellite phones named Sonim XP5 Plus which can be used for voice calling purposes and secured messages.

Globalstar Inc.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the advantages of satellite phones over landline and cellular phones, growing investments in satellite communication, and the development of nano and microsatellites. However, stringent regulatory standards for satellite phone development are hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is segmented into maritime, aerospace, government, and energy. The maritime segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America , Europe , the Middle East and Africa , and South America . APAC held the largest share of the market in 2021.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies.

What are the key data covered in this satellite phone market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the satellite phone market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the satellite phone market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the satellite phone market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of satellite phone market vendors

Satellite Phone Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 150 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 137.43 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.2 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AT&T Inc., Inmarsat Global Ltd, Iridium Communications Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Thuraya Telecommunications Co., United Parcel Service Inc., and Globalstar Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

