Satellite Phone Market to Grow by USD 137.43 Mn From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Satellite Phone Market share is set to increase by USD 137.43 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.2% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 3.2% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period.

To know more about the historic market size– Request a Free Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Satellite Phone Market 2023-2027

Satellite Phone Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global satellite phone market as a part of the global communications equipment market within the overall global information technology sector. The parent global communications equipment market covers manufacturers of enterprise networking products, including local area networks (LANs), Wide area networks (WANs), routers, telephones, switchboards, and exchanges. Technavio also includes communications infrastructure or telecom equipment market, within the scope of the communications equipment market.

For more information parent market along with value chain analysis – Grab an Exclusive sample!

Satellite Phone Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Satellite Phone Market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives an accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

For information on the impact of the five forces analysis– Click Now!

Satellite Phone Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

The potential for the customer landscape will be available with Technavio Reports – Buy Now!

Satellite Phone Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Satellite Phone Market as per geography is categorized into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Satellite Phone Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

APAC is projected to contribute 33% by 2027. The satellite phone market in APAC is experiencing the fastest growth among all the regions, mainly owing to the rapid increase in the demand for satellite communication from the developing countries in the region. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are investing in developing advanced satellite-based infrastructure capabilities at different locations. Cross-border security threats in APAC have been a prime motivator for governments to pursue development programs to manufacture multi-role satellites with advanced subsystems to ensure uninterrupted enhanced connectivity.

Application Segment Overview

The Satellite Phone Market as per type segmentation is categorized into Maritime, Aerospace, Government, and Energy.

Revenue Generating Segment - The maritime segment accounted for a significant share of the global satellite phone market in 2022. The segment is expected to benefit from the rising investments in satellite technologies for surveillance, regional security, and spy intelligence in emerging economies such as China , India , and Russia . In May 2019 , the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched a new EO satellite, RISAT-2B (Radar Imaging Satellite-2B). The applications of the RISAT-2B include agriculture and forestry surveillance and support disaster management. It is also used for military surveillance, similar to RISAT-2, which was launched in April 2009 to monitor enemy camp activities inside Pakistan's border. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of the satellite telephones market, which is driven by an increase in the global demand for the satellite phone industry.

Download a FREE Sample Report that can help you to strategize your sales revenue - Get it now!

Satellite Phone Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

The innovative features and user interfaces are notably driving the satellite phone market growth. Satellite phones utilize satellites to communicate with landlines, cellular, or other satellite phones across the globe. Satellite phones aid in maintaining the command and control functions during an emergency when the existing communications networks in that specific area are non-functional. Satellite phone communications companies are attempting to provide services with enhanced technologies such as better geographic coverage, audio quality, and reliability. Hence, the rugged nature of satellite phones will drive the growth of the global satellite phone market during the forecast period.

Major trends influencing the growth of the Market

Progression toward low-cost, satellite-based Internet services is the primary trend driving the satellite phone market growth. The constellation of nano and microsatellites placed in low-earth orbit (LEO), which is around 680 miles from the Earth, has lowered the latency in Internet services to approximately 20-30 milliseconds, which is comparable to the existing broadband Internet solutions that use fiber-optic cable networks. Nano and microsatellite-based infrastructure is, thus, a good alternative for providing low-cost satellite-based Internet services. Thus, the implementation of low-cost satellite-based Internet services may drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

Stringent regulatory standards for satellite phone development may impede the satellite phone market growth. Satellite mobile phones need to be manufactured in accordance with standards such as the European standard EN 62262/International Electrochemical Commission 62262 (IEC 62262), European standard EN 60529/International Electrochemical Commission 60529 (IEC 60529), and the US Department of Defense MIL-STD-810F. This long list of criteria that regulatory standards for satellite phones impose will hamper the growth of the global satellite phone market during the forecast period.

To know about other factors of market dynamics – Request a Free Sample!

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Satellite Phone Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist satellite phone market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the satellite phone market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the satellite phone market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of satellite phone market vendors

Related Reports:

Satellite Transponder Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The satellite transponder market share is expected to increase by USD 6.05 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Satellite Internet Market by End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The satellite internet market share is expected to increase to USD 2.70 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Satellite Phone Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 137.43 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.2 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AT and T Inc., Inmarsat Global Ltd, Iridium Communications Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Thuraya Telecommunications Co., United Parcel Service Inc., and Globalstar Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Maritime - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Maritime - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Maritime - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Maritime - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Maritime - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.4 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.5 Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Government - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Government - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.6 Energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 41: Chart on Energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Energy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Energy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 GEO - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 54: Chart on GEO - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on GEO - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on GEO - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on GEO - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 LEO - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 58: Chart on LEO - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on LEO - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on LEO - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on LEO - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 72: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 84: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 96: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 100: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 104: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 AT and T Inc.

Exhibit 115: AT and T Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: AT and T Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: AT and T Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: AT and T Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Globalstar Inc.

Exhibit 119: Globalstar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Globalstar Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Globalstar Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Globalstar Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Globalstar Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Inmarsat Global Ltd

Exhibit 124: Inmarsat Global Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 125: Inmarsat Global Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Inmarsat Global Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Inmarsat Global Ltd - Segment focus

11.6 Iridium Communications Inc.

Exhibit 128: Iridium Communications Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Iridium Communications Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Iridium Communications Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Iridium Communications Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Exhibit 132: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Overview



Exhibit 133: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key news



Exhibit 135: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Segment focus

11.8 Thuraya Telecommunications Co.

Exhibit 137: Thuraya Telecommunications Co. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Thuraya Telecommunications Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Thuraya Telecommunications Co. - Key offerings

11.9 United Parcel Service Inc.

Exhibit 140: United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 144: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 145: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 146: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 147: Research methodology



Exhibit 148: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 149: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 150: List of abbreviation

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio