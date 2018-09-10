Satellite Radio: Sourcing of Receipts from Subscriptions and Cost of Goods Sold for Texas Franchise Tax

To prove up the receipts from "each service performed in this state" under Tax Code § 171.103(a)(2), the taxpayer followed Rule 3.591(e)(26) to establish the "fair value" of the service rendered in Texas versus outside of Texas using the relative costs inside versus outside Texas. The taxpayer's headquarters, satellite transmission equipment, satellites, and permanent production studios were located outside of Texas, and only one show was produced from within Texas.

The Comptroller had argued that the place of decrypting the radio signal was where the service was performed. But the location of the taxpayer's customers (i.e., market-based apportionment) was not determinative. Essentially, the receipts were sourced to the location from which the vendor performed the services that were purchased by the customer (not the last act). However, the judge did modify the taxpayer's analysis to exclude consideration of the taxpayer's satellites in orbit because they were not subject to any taxing jurisdiction.

The taxpayer also contested certain cost of goods sold (COGS) that were denied by the Comptroller's auditor. In response, the Comptroller filed a counterclaim further asserting that no COGS should have been allowed, alleging that the taxpayer did not sell tangible personal property for purposes of Tax Code § 171.1012. The Comptroller has been following a similar trend of filing such counterclaims upon a taxpayer pursuing a judicial appeal. The originally denied costs included outbound freight, overhead costs, credit card fees, customer service representative costs, and amounts paid to automakers to compensate them to install satellite radios in the vehicles they manufactured. The judge determined that the taxpayer was entitled to include in COGS its "direct costs of producing, acquiring, and using its live and prerecorded radio programs," but not the amounts paid to the automakers. No additional refund was granted for this claim, but the counterclaim was denied. The Comptroller has filed a notice of appeal in the case.

About Ryan



Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multi-jurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a six-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multi-disciplinary team of more than 2,200 professionals and associates serves over 14,000 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION CONTACTS:

Eric L. Stein



Principal



Ryan



512.476.0022



eric.stein@ryan.com

Sandi Farquharson



Director



Ryan



512.476.0022



sandi.farquharson@ryan.com

Robert Hoyt



Director



Ryan



512.476.0022



robert.hoyt@ryan.com

SOURCE Ryan

Related Links

http://www.ryan.com

