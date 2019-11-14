Satisfi Labs Continues to Enhance the Visitor Experience at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, Building Knowledge of Featured Artwork and Artists

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Satisfi Labs is proud to announce the continued success of their partnership with the Minneapolis Institute of Art (Mia), deepening the AI-Powered Knowledge Management Platform's understanding of visitor interests and priorities, as well as artwork and artists featured in the museum. Through the ongoing partnership, Satisfi Labs has helped one of the most recognized art museums in the country provide a better visitor experience and gather valuable data and insights on their audience that can impact future experiences and offerings.

Since the launch of the partnership in Winter 2018, the Satisfi Labs virtual assistant has provided responses to museum visitors' frequently asked questions through webchat in English and Spanish. The platform has seen an increase in inquiries about types of art and specific artists. These unique insights have prompted Mia to build a deeper knowledge base on the museum's artwork and artists to drive more discovery. The virtual assistant has answered over 60,000 questions focusing on ticketing , art pieces, traffic, and rotating exhibit information. As a free institution, Minneapolis Institute of Art is dedicated to providing an easy way for visitors to discover information about the museum experience and how to purchase tickets for their special exhibits.

"With the second most frequently asked visitor question being around the type of artwork and artists in the museum, it is extremely important for us to increase our understanding of what art the visitors are most interested in," said Eric Bruce, Head of Visitor Experience and Insights for Minneapolis Institute of Art. "By working with Satisfi Labs, we're able to gather the data from customer questions and learn about exhibit and art interests, which informs future communication and visitor experience decisions."

"Our partnership with the Minneapolis Institute of Art has been extremely rewarding, we're glad to be able to provide data and research for one of the top museums in the country and be a part of the conversation around cultural education and art appreciation," said Don White, CEO and Co-Founder of Satisfi Labs. "What makes this partnership so unique is the ability to relay information in both English and Spanish, expanding the reach of information to more visitors."

The virtual assistant is available on the Mia website. Satisfi Labs plans to continue building the knowledge base around specific artists and types of art that are housed at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

