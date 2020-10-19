Saturn Cloud Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Certification

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Audit validates Saturn Cloud as a trusted platform partner for high-performance Python on the cloud, enabling use for highly regulated industries.

Saturn Cloud , the premier data science platform for performance Python in the cloud, announced today that it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit. Conducted by A-Lign, a leading cybersecurity services firm, the audit affirms that Saturn Cloud's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, availability, and confidentiality.

As companies increasingly use outside vendors to perform activities that are core to their business operations and strategy, there is a need for more trust and transparency into cloud service providers' operations, processes, and results.

Saturn Cloud's SOC 2 report verifies the existence of internal controls, which have been designed and implemented to meet the requirements for the security principles set forth in the Trust Services Principles and Criteria for Security. It provides a thorough review of how Saturn Cloud's internal controls affect the security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems it uses to process users' data. It also provides confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by these systems. This independent validation of security controls is crucial for customers in highly regulated industries.

"Obtaining the SOC 2 Type 1 certification reinforces Saturn Cloud's ongoing commitment to the security, availability, and integrity of our data science and analytics platform," says Alex Foran, VP of Engineering at Saturn Cloud. "Our customers can feel confident that we are making efforts to establish and maintain high levels of security and compliance."

In addition to SOC 2 compliance, Saturn Cloud continues to enhance its security infrastructure.

Data scientists can try Saturn Cloud for free here.

About Saturn Cloud

Saturn Cloud is an enterprise platform that gives data scientists the tools to do all the things they want: seamless collaboration, effortlessly scalable compute resources, and easy analytics. With Saturn Cloud, data science teams operate quicker and independent of dev ops and data engineering teams. Learn more about Saturn Cloud here .

SOURCE Saturn Cloud

Related Links

www.saturncloud.io

