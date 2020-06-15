Saucey Announces Partnership With GLAAD & Tina Burner To Celebrate The LGBTQIA+ Community During National Pride Month

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading alcohol delivery platform Saucey announced a new partnership with drag superstar Tina Burner benefiting LGBTQIA+ organization GLAAD in honor of National Pride Month.

Championing inclusivity, equality and the rich diversity of the LGBTQIA+ community, the Saucey digital campaign introduces an online Pride category as an update to the website and app. One dollar from every purchase in this category will benefit GLAAD through the month of June.

"June has always been an important month to Saucey because of Pride," said Saucey Founder & CEO Chris Vaughn. "This year, with the country quarantined, we wanted to help people celebrate virtually by bringing a party to their door. GLAAD and Tina Burner are the perfect partners to join us as we support the continued fight for equal rights and recognition."

Every purchase includes a customized video gram from Tina Burner to serve as a virtual "cheers" that will amplify the celebration of Pride with her signature comedic style. After checking out, users will be greeted with one of six uplifting video grams from Tina Burner to honor the month - a perfect way to raise awareness.

"Saucey has built an incredible platform to not only bring the celebration to you, but also to help spread an important message," adds Tina Burner. "It's another step in the right direction for companies to stand with the LGBTQIA+ community. I hope that everyone takes a moment to enjoy the spirit behind this partnership."

For more information on Saucey and their partnership with GLAAD and Tina Burner, please visit www.Saucey.com or follow @SauceyApp #GetSauceyForPride.

ABOUT SAUCEY

Since its founding in 2013, Saucey has transformed the alcohol-delivery industry through its dedication to offering top-notch customer service, the latest in logistics technologies through its app and website, and an unparalleled rolodex of consumer insights that guide the way major alcohol players can reach new, untapped audiences. Currently available in major cities across the U.S., including LA, SF, Seattle, Houston, Sacramento, DC, Chicago, Miami and NYC, and rapidly expanding in additional markets throughout the country, Saucey not only provides for its customers, but also supports the independently-owned liquor and convenience stores that supply its products.

ABOUT GLAAD

GLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance. As a dynamic media force, GLAAD tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change. GLAAD protects all that has been accomplished and creates a world where everyone can live the life they love. For more information, please visit www.glaad.org or connect with GLAAD on Facebook and Twitter .

ABOUT TINA BURNER

Tina Burner is a New York City Based Drag Performer. She holds many pageant titles but most recently the current reigning national title holder of National Miss Comedy Queen 2019/2020 and Miss Fire Island 2018. She starred on Fusion TV Shade Queens of New York. She can also be seen in national campaigns most recently Pride Media U=U for PREP.

