Saucey Launches On-Demand Alcohol Delivery in Atlanta

ATLANTA, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucey, a leading alcohol delivery platform that offers ASAP and scheduled deliveries straight to your doorstep, recently announced the launch of its delivery service in the Atlanta metropolitan area. This marks the company's first foray into the Georgia market. Using the on-demand delivery platform, thousands of residents across seven Atlanta zip codes can now order a cold six-pack, a bottle of wine, their favorite spirits, mixers and even snacks. Saucey plans to continue expanding into surrounding towns and cities in the Georgia market later this year.

Saucey - known for fast delivery, unparalleled selection and industry-leading customer service - has expanded significantly since its launch in 2014. With the addition of Atlanta, the company now operates in over 600 cities across 10 states. Current U.S. markets include: Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, New York City, Boston, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Dallas, Austin, Orlando, Tampa, and Miami, among others.

"We're excited to start showing the Atlanta market just how fast and convenient alcohol delivery can be," said Chirs Vaughn, CEO and Founder of Saucey. "Customers in Atlanta will be able to take advantage of our new pricing initiative which has pushed prices down on products by nearly 30 percent on average, making Saucey one of the most affordable options for buying alcohol and snacks, even when compared against brick and mortar purchases."

Saucey has rapidly expanded its nationwide footprint to meet the growing consumer demand which was driven in part by national lockdowns.

Focused heavily on improving expansion operations and strategy to be more accessible for customers across the United States, Saucey plans to launch in additional markets this year including Arizona, Ohio, Oregon, and more.

About Saucey

Since its launch in 2014, Saucey has transformed the alcohol-delivery industry through its dedication to offering top-notch customer service, the latest in proprietary last-mile logistics technology, and an unparalleled mountain of consumer insights that guide the way major alcohol players can reach new, untapped audiences. Currently available in major cities across the U.S., and rapidly expanding in additional markets throughout the country, Saucey not only provides for its customers, but also supports the independently-owned liquor and convenience stores that act as the sellers on its platform. Shop now at https://saucey.com

