Saudi Arabia Automotive Aftermarket to Reach $9.44 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Automotive Aftermarket, By Vehicle Type, By Component, By Service Channel, By Customer Segment, By Product Type, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017- 2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Saudi Arabian Automotive Aftermarket valued at USD6,490.35 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD9446.95 million in 2027, advancing with a CAGR of 6.43%. In the recent years, automotive parts manufacturers have been working intensively to enhance design, materials, feel, look, capacity, functionality, and provide better user experience. The continuous product innovations aid automotive manufacturers to stay relevant in the market.
Saudi Arabia is considered as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. A significant population of Saudi Arabia prefers to travel longer distances via road which increases the average distance travelled by a vehicle. The availability of unparalleled road infrastructure propels the increasing usage of cars by tourists as well as the residents of the Saudi Arabia. Deaths can be avoided if automotive components including brake pads, brake shoes, headlamps etc., are replaced at a regular interval which ensure safety. The elevating awareness of vehicle safety is driving the demand for automotive aftermarket components in Saudi Arabia.
The expanding usage of vehicles has further led to the rise in average kilometers driven per vehicle; as a result, vehicle components including tires, filters, etc., require replacement frequently. The increase in average kilometers driven per vehicle is escalating the demand for automotive components which is further benefitting the Automotive Aftermarket sector across Saudi Arabia. Moreover, due to the sandstorms, filter components including air filters and oil filters are changed frequently. The harsh climatic conditions have resulted in increasing frequency of replacement of automotive components, thereby propelling the growth of the Saudi Arabian Automotive Aftermarket.
Saudi Arabia Automotive Aftermarket, By Vehicle Type:
- Passenger Car
- Light Commercial Vehicle
- Heavy Commercial Vehicle
- Medium Commercial Vehicle
Saudi Arabia Automotive Aftermarket, By Component:
- Tires
- Body & Mechanical parts
- Batteries
- Accessories & Vehicle Care Products
- Lubricants
Saudi Arabia Automotive Aftermarket, By Service Channel:
- DIFM (Do it for Me)
- OE (Delegating to OEM's)
- DIY (Do it Yourself)
Saudi Arabia Automotive Aftermarket, By Customer Segment:
- B2C
- B2B
Saudi Arabia Automotive Aftermarket, By Product Type:
- Genuine Parts
- Aftermarket Parts
- Counterfeit Parts
Saudi Arabia Automotive Aftermarket, By Region:
- Northern and Central Region
- Western Region
- Southern Region
- Eastern Region
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on Saudi Arabia Automotive Aftermarket
5. Voice of Customer
6. Saudi Arabia Automotive Aftermarket Outlook, 2017-2027F
7. Saudi Arabia Passenger Car Aftermarket Outlook, 2017-2027F
8. Saudi Arabia Light Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Outlook, 2017-2027F
9. Saudi Arabia Heavy Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Outlook, 2017-2027F
10. Saudi Arabia Medium Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Outlook, 2017-2027F
11. Market Dynamics
12. Market Trends and Developments
13. Policy and Regulatory Landscape
14. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile
15. Competitive Landscape
16. Strategic Recommendations
17. About the Publisher & Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- 3M Company
- Bridgestone Corporation
- Denso Sales Middle East & North Africa FZE.
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Michelin Group
- Saudi Arabian Oil Co.
- The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Continental AG
