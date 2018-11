Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market (2018-2024): Market forecast By Thermostats, By Valve & Actuators, By Damper Actuators, By Variable Frequency Drive, By Verticals, By Regions and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2018-2024

Building Energy Management Systems helps in tracking and monitoring the energy usage across several verticals such as commercial, upstream production and residential. The electricity tariffs in the United States for residential, commercial and industrial segments are expected to rise by 8%, 6% and 7%, respectively during 2016-19. Rising electricity bills is expected to drive the demand for building energy management systems in the United States over the coming years.

The development of large entertainment cities in several regions of the country, such as Riyadh and Jeddah, would involve the construction of new healthcare centers, hotels, commercial buildings and other social infrastructure, which would drive the market achieve a steady growth in the forecast period.

Building energy management system components are a basic requirement in the designing of an automated building, where these are used on large scale for regulating various HVAC functions. Healthcare and hospitality sectors of the country generate the highest market demand for such components, where these are employed to regulate the air flow round the clock.

The report comprehensively covers the Building Energy Management System Components Market by type, applications and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Overview

3.1 Saudi Arabia Country Indicators

3.2 Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

3.3 Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2017 & 2024F

3.4 Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2017 & 2024F

3.5 Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Industry Life Cycle, 2017

3.6 Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Porter's Five Forces, 2017



4. Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Trends



6. Saudi Arabia Thermostats Market Overview

6.1 Saudi Arabia Thermostats Market Revenues

6.2 Saudi Arabia Thermostats Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2017 & 2024F

6.2.1 Saudi Arabia Standalone Thermostat Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

6.2.2 Saudi Arabia Communicating Thermostat Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

6.3 Saudi Arabia Thermostats Market Revenue Share, By Technology, 2017 & 2024F

6.3.1 Saudi Arabia Wired Thermostat Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

6.3.2 Saudi Arabia Wireless Thermostat Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

6.4 Saudi Arabia Thermostats Market Revenue Share, By Verticals, 2017 & 2024F

6.4.1 Saudi Arabia Thermostats Market Revenues, By Verticals, 2014-2024F

6.5 Saudi Arabia Thermostats Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

6.6 Competitive Benchmarking, By Thermostats Types



7. Saudi Arabia Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Overview

7.1 Saudi Arabia Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

7.2 Saudi Arabia Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Revenue Share, By Actuator Types, 2017 & 2024F

7.2.1 Saudi Arabia Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Revenue, By Actuator Type, 2014-2024F

7.3 Saudi Arabia Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Revenue Share, By Port Type, 2014-2024F

7.3.1 Saudi Arabia Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Revenues, By Port Type, 2014-2024F

7.4 Saudi Arabia Valve and Actuator Market (Control Valve) Revenue Share, By Verticals, 2017 & 2024F

7.4.1 Saudi Arabia Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Revenues, By Verticals, 2014-2024F

7.5 Saudi Arabia Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

7.6 Competitive Benchmarking, By Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Types



8. Saudi Arabia Damper Actuators Market Overview

8.1 Saudi Arabia Damper Actuators Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

8.2 Saudi Arabia Damper Actuators Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2017 & 2024F

8.3 Saudi Arabia HVAC Application Damper Actuators Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

8.3.1 Saudi Arabia HVAC Application Damper Actuators Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2014 & 2024F

8.3.2 Saudi Arabia HVAC Application Damper Actuators Market Revenues, By Types, 2017-2024F

8.4 Saudi Arabia Air Volume Control Damper Actuators Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia Air Volume Control Damper Actuators Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2017 & 2024F

8.4.2 Saudi Arabia Air Volume Control Damper Actuators Market Revenues, By Types, 2014-2024F

8.5 Saudi Arabia Fire & Smoke Damper Actuators Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

8.6 Saudi Arabia Damper Actuators Market Revenue Share, By Verticals, 2014-2024F

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia Damper Actuators Market Revenues, By Verticals, 2014-2024F

8.7 Saudi Arabia Damper Actuators Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

8.8 Competitive Benchmarking, By Damper Actuators Types



9. Saudi Arabia Sensors Market Overview

9.1 Saudi Arabia Sensors Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

9.2 Saudi Arabia Sensors Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2017 & 2024F

9.2.1 Saudi Arabia Sensors Market Revenues, By Types, 2014-2024F

9.3 Saudi Arabia Sensors Market Revenue Share, By Verticals, 2017 & 2024F

9.3.1 Saudi Arabia Sensors Market Revenues, By Verticals, 2014-2024F

9.4 Saudi Arabia Sensors Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

9.5 Competitive Benchmarking, By Sensors Types



10. Saudi Arabia Variable Frequency Drive (1/2 HP - 90 HP) Market Overview

10.1 Saudi Arabia Variable Frequency Drive (1/2 HP - 90 HP) Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

10.2 Saudi Arabia Variable Frequency Drive (1/2 HP - 90 HP) Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2017 & 2024F

10.2.1 Saudi Arabia Variable Frequency Drive (1/2 HP - 90 HP) Market Revenues, By Applications, 2014-2024F

10.3 Saudi Arabia Variable Frequency Drive (1/2 HP - 90 HP) Market Revenue Share, By Verticals, 2017 & 2024F

10.3.1 Saudi Arabia Variable Frequency Drive (1/2 HP - 90 HP) Market Revenues, By Verticals, 2014-2024F

10.4 Saudi Arabia Variable Frequency Drive (1/2 HP - 90 HP) Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

10.5 Competitive Benchmarking, By Variable Frequency Drive Types



11. Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Overview, By Verticals

11.1 Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Revenues, By Commercial Vertical, 2014-2024F 11.2 Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Revenues, By Residential Vertical, 2014-2024F

11.3 Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Revenues, By Hospitality Vertical, 2014-2024F

11.4 Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Revenues, By Healthcare Vertical, 2014-2024F

11.5 Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Revenues, By Other Verticals, 2014-2024F



12. Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Overview, By Regions



13. Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market - Key Performance Indicators

13.1 Saudi Arabia Government Spending Outlook

13.2 Saudi Arabia Construction Market Outlook

13.3 Saudi Arabia Industrial Sector Outlook



14. Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Opportunity Assessment

14.1 Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Opportunity Assessment, By Types, 2024F

14.2 Saudi Arabia Thermostats Market Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals, 2024F

14.3 Saudi Arabia Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals, 2024F

14.4 Saudi Arabia Damper Actuators Market Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals, 2024F

14.5 Saudi Arabia Sensors Market Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals, 2024F

14.6 Saudi Arabia Variable Frequency Drive Market Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals, 2024F



15. Company Profiles



ABB Automation LLC

Al Salem Johnson Controls

AVK Saudi Valves Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Belimo Automation FZE

Bray International, Inc.

Emerson Process Management Arabia LTD

Honeywell International Inc.

Orton S.R.L

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

