Saudi Arabia Cement (Residential and Commercial) Market 2018-2022

The "Cement Market in Saudi Arabia 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cement market in Saudi Arabia to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% during the period 2018-2022.

Cement Market in Saudi Arabia 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. This cement industry analysis report provides a detailed analysis of the market by application (residential and commercial).

Major cement companies in Saudi Arabia such as Yamama Cement and Saudi Cement are investing on new infrastructure to balance the anticipated increase in production costs. The production costs are expected to increase due to proposed energy subsidy cuts during the forecast period. This trend of construction of low power consuming cement plants to reduce power consumption and improve efficiency will drive the growth of the cement industry in Saudi Arabia in the coming five years.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the launch of Saudi Vision 2030, in 2016, to increase the country's economic development and minimize the dependence on oil resources. This project will boost the non-oil revenues and lead to development of infrastructure for religious tourism, healthcare and real estate. This, in turn, will augment the cement market size in Saudi Arabia throughout the next five years.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the implementation of expat levy on foreign nationals, in 2017. This expat levy is expected to increase almost 4 times over a 4-year period. The cement industry is manpower dependent and this monthly levy will reduce the profit margins of companies whose workforce comprises of more foreign nationals than Saudi nationals. The implementation of the foreign levy will also reduce the inflow of blue-collar workers into the country, thereby harming the growth of the cement market in Saudi Arabia.



Key vendors

Arabian Cement

Saudi Cement

SPCC

Yamama Cement

YCC

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Residential application

Commercial application

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

