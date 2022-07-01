Saudi Arabia Embedded Finance Market Databook 2022: A $11,146.4 Million Market Opportunity by 2029

DUBLIN , July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, and wealth sectors.

Key Findings:

The embedded finance industry in Saudi Arabia is forecast to grow by 38.7% on annual basis to reach US$3,651.4 million in 2022.

is forecast to grow by 38.7% on annual basis to reach in 2022. The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 22.9% during 2022-2029.

The embedded finance revenues in Saudi Arabia will increase from US$3,651.4 million in 2022 to reach US$11,146.4 million by 2029.

Key Report Benefits

In-depth Understanding of Embedded Finance Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028).

Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate embedded finance strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Get Sector Insights: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies opportunities across embedded lending, embedded insurance, embedded finance, and embedded wealth sectors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 About the Report



2 Saudi Arabia Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast

2.1 Saudi Arabia Embedded Finance - Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

2.2 Saudi Arabia Embedded Finance Market Share Analysis by Key Sectors



3 Saudi Arabia Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



4 Saudi Arabia Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Insurance

4.1 Market Share Analysis by Type of Insurance

4.2 Life Insurance

4.3 Non-Life Insurance



5 Saudi Arabia Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry

5.1 Market Share Analysis by End Use Industry Segments

5.2 Consumer Products

5.3 Travel & Hospitality

5.4 Automotive

5.5 Healthcare

5.6 Real Estate

5.7 Transport & Logistics

5.8 Other



6 Saudi Arabia Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Offering

6.1 Market Share Analysis by Type of Offering

6.2 Product Based Insurance

6.3 Service Based Insurance



7 Saudi Arabia Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



8 Saudi Arabia Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

8.1 Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

8.2 B2B Lending

8.3 B2C Lending



9 Saudi Arabia Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Business (B2B) Sectors

9.1 Market Share Analysis by B2B Sectors

9.2 Retail & Consumer Goods Lending

9.3 IT & Software Services

9.4 Transport & Logistics

9.5 Manufacturing & Distribution

9.6 Real Estate



10 Saudi Arabia Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Consumer (B2C) Sectors

10.1 Market Share Analysis by B2C Sectors

10.2 Retail & Consumer Goods Lending

10.3 Home Improvement

10.4 Leisure & Entertainment

10.5 Healthcare & Wellness



11 Saudi Arabia Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



12 Saudi Arabia Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

12.1 Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

12.2 B2B Payment

12.3 B2C Payment



13 Saudi Arabia Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment

13.1 Market Share Analysis by End Use Segment

13.2 Retail & Consumer Goods Lending

13.3 Digital Products & Services

13.4 Utility Bill Payment

13.5 Travel & Hospitality

13.6 Leisure & Entertainment

13.7 Health & Wellness

13.8 Office Supplies & Equipment

13.9 Other



14 Saudi Arabia Embedded Wealth Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/udo7rp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets