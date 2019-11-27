Saudi Arabia Facility Management (Property, Cleaning, Security, Support, Catering & Others) Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024
Nov 27, 2019, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market, By Service (Property, Cleaning, Security, Support, Catering & Others), By End User (Commercial, Industrial & Residential), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Saudi Arabian Facility Management Market stood at $ 22.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 12% during 2019-2024 to reach $ 44.9 billion by 2024.
Increasing number of companies looking to consolidate in the facility management market and growing investments in large-scale projects in the infrastructure sector are expected to boost the demand for facility management services in the country.
Saudi Arabia boasts the holy sites of the Muslim community, thus registers a huge number of visitors and travelers, annually, which results in opportunities for the hospitality and construction industries. All these factors are anticipated to drive the demand for facility management services in Saudi Arabia during forecast period.
Some of the major players in the Saudi Arabian Facility Management Market are Saudi Emcor Company Limited (EFS Facility Management), Khidmah LLC, Interserve, Enova Facility Management Services LLC, Saudi Oger Ltd., Rezayat Facilities Management.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2014-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2024
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market Outlook
5.1. Industry Structure & Stakeholders
5.2. Market Size & Forecast
5.2.1. By Value
5.3. Market Share & Forecast
5.3.1. By Service (Property, Cleaning, Security, Support, Catering & Others)
5.3.2. By End User (Commercial, Residential & Industrial)
5.3.3. By Region (Makkah, Riyadh, Eastern Province & Rest of Saudi Arabia)
5.3.4. By Company
5.4. Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market Attractiveness Index
5.4.1. By Service
5.4.2. By End User
5.4.3. By Region
6. Saudi Arabia Property Facility Management Service Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By End User
6.2.2. By Region
7. Saudi Arabia Cleaning Facility Management Service Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By End User
7.2.2. By Region
8. Saudi Arabia Security Facility Management Service Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By End User
8.2.2. By Region
9. Saudi Arabia Support Facility Management Service Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By End User
9.2.2. By Region
10. Saudi Arabia Catering Facility Management Service Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By End User
10.2.2. By Region
11. Price Point Analysis
11.1. Cost of Spending in Saudi Arabia
11.1.1. Plumbing
11.1.2. Painting
11.1.3. AC Service
11.1.4. Electrical Service
11.1.5. Pest Control
11.1.6. Masonry Service
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
13.1. Growing Focus on Sustainability
13.2. Technology Integration
13.3. Integration of Facility Management in Building Design
13.4. Increasing Focus on Outsourcing
13.5. Booming Internet of Things (IoT) Market
14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
15. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Company Profiles
16.1.1. Saudi EMCOR Company Ltd (EFS Facility Management)
16.1.2. Khidmah LLC
16.1.3. Interserve
16.1.4. Enova Facilities Management Services LLC
16.1.5. Saudi Oger Ltd.
16.1.6. Rezayat Facilities Management
16.1.7. Musanadah Facilities Management Co. Ltd.
16.1.8. Nesma Trading Co. Ltd.
16.1.9. Advanced Facilities Management
16.1.10. Petrojana Facilities Management
17. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jzbs1o
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article