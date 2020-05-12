NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabia Food Service Market, By Type (Dining Services, PBCL (Pubs, Bars, Clubs & Lounges), QSR (Quick Service Restaurants) and Cafes & Others), By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891074/?utm_source=PRN



Saudi Arabia food service market is projected to grow from an estimated $ 11.6 billion in 2019 to $ 13.7 billion by 2025. Market growth is anticipated on account of increasing urbanization, rapid expansion in food delivery services, an increasing number of young adults & working population, rising disposable income in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia food service market is categorized into Dining Services, PBCL (Pubs, Bars, Clubs & Lounges), QSR (Quick Service Restaurants) and Cafes & Others.QSR segment holds the largest share in the market with the growing popularity of fast foods and casual dining in the country.



Chained consumer food services are growing at a fast pace, followed by Dining Services in Saudi Arabia food service market.Number of dining restaurants are rising in Saudi Arabia, with international brands like Applebee's, Outback Steak House, Chilis, and TGI Fridays, marking their presence.



The global chains have followed the strategy of customization and localization through intelligent modifications in their menus.

Western region dominated the country's food service market, followed by Central region in 2019.Both of these regions are expected to continue their dominance during the forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in Saudi Arabia food services market include Al Ahlia Restaurants Company, Pizza Hut, McDonald's, Burger King, Subway, Domino's Pizza, Herfy Fast Foods, Kudu, Tony Roma's, Al-Baik Chicken, among others. Famous global brands operating in Saudi Arabia food service market include Domino's Pizza, McDonald's, Café Coffee Day, KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken), Pizza Hut, Burger King, Starbucks, Dunkin' Donuts, Costa Coffee, Subway and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of the Saudi Arabia Food Service market.

• To classify and forecast Saudi Arabia Food Service market based on Type.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Saudi Arabia Food Service market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Saudi Arabia Food Service market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Saudi Arabia Food Service market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of food service players operating in Saudi Arabia.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Saudi Arabia food service market using a top-down approach, wherein data for various applications across various end-user segments were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Food Service owners, franchisees and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to food service market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as food service players and other stakeholders. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Saudi Arabia food service market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type

o Dining Services

o PBCL (Pubs, Bars, Clubs and Lounges)

o QSR (Quick Service Restaurant)

o Cafes & Others

• Market, By Region:

o Eastern

o Central

o Western

o Southern

o Northern



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Saudi Arabia food services market.

Available Customizations

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of the direct and indirect sales channel.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891074/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

