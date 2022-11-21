Saudi Arabia launch documenting domestic workers contracts through "Musaned"

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Arabia domestic workers Platform "Musaned" of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, has launched the second phase of the documenting domestic workers contracts service inside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This step comes as a continuation of the first phase of the service, which was launched abroad and targets domestic workers who will work in Saudi Arabia.

Musaned Platform

The second Phase of the service includes the work contracts for the domestic workers in Saudi Arabia and who do not have valid and documented work contracts through "Musaned" platform.

HRSD ministry calls on employers for those who have domestic workers to ensure the existence of an existing work contract through "Musaned", and to document contracts, in addition to that, this service will document the tasks and responsibilities of each party, salary, and determine the work duration, Also, the service will help monitoring contracting processes and increase governance over it, which will raise attractiveness of the legal environment to work in the Saudi market, through unified and documented contracts throughout the working period of the domestic workers in Saudi Arabia.

Documenting domestic labor contracts service will be provided via "Musaned" platform In the following link: (www.musaned.com.sa/app/contracts), in simple steps that guarantee the rights of all parties.

It is worth mentioning that "Musaned" platform, one of the HRSD ministry initiatives, emphasize its continued work to develop domestic workers recruitment market, provision of multiple services to improve and enhance the quality of services provided to individuals, and to resolve complaints and disputes that may occur between contracting parties, in addition to ensuring their rights.

