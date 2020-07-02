Saudi Arabia Lead Acid Battery Market By Product Type, By Construction Method, By Technology, By Application, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

NEW YORK, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --







Saudi Arabia Lead Acid Battery Market By Product Type (SLI, Stationary, Motive), By Construction Method (Flooded v/s VLRA), By Technology (Basic v/s Advanced Lead Acid), By Application (Utilities, Transportation, Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Others), By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025



Saudi Arabia lead acid battery market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.The Saudi Arabia lead acid battery market is driven by the increasing demand for cleaner energy sources.



Additionally, stringent government policies & regulations pertaining to the greenhouse gases emissions and the type of batteries being used in the vehicles is further expected to propel the market through 2025.Furthermore, technological advancements and new product launches by the major players operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth.



However, growing popularity of lithium ion batteries can hamper the market growth during the forecast period.



The Saudi Arabia lead acid battery market is segmented based on product type, construction method, technology, application, company, and region.Based on product type, the market can be categorized into SLI, stationery and motive.



The SLI segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the associated benefits such as long shelf life and reducing weight in vehicles.This in turn increases the vehicle sales.



Based on construction method, the market can be split into flooded and VRLA. The flooded segment is expected to dominate the market since these are widely used in diesel-electric submarines to power electric motors and nuclear submarines as an emergency power backup.



The major players operating in the lead acid battery market are Exide Technologies, ATLASBX Co. Ltd., GS Yuasa Corporation, Nipress PT, Leoch International Technology Ltd., CSB Battery Co. Ltd., Crown Battery Manufacturing Company, Johnson Controls International plc, Middle East Battery Company (MEBCO), C&D Technologies, MEA and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of Saudi Arabia lead acid battery market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Saudi Arabia lead acid battery market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast Saudi Arabia lead acid battery market based on product type, construction method, technology, application, company, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Saudi Arabia lead acid battery market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Saudi Arabia lead acid battery market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Saudi Arabia lead acid battery market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Saudi Arabia lead acid battery market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Saudi Arabia lead acid battery market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of Saudi Arabia lead acid battery market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Lead acid battery manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to lead acid battery

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Saudi Arabia lead acid battery market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Saudi Arabia Lead Acid Battery Market, By Product Type:

o SLI

o Stationary

o Motive

• Saudi Arabia Lead Acid Battery Market, By Construction Method:

o Flooded

o VLRA

• Saudi Arabia Lead Acid Battery Market, By Technology:

o Basic

o Advanced Lead

• Saudi Arabia Lead Acid Battery Market, By End User Industry:

o Utilities

o Transportation

o Industrial

o Commercial

o Residential

o Others

• Saudi Arabia Lead Acid Battery Market, By Region:

o Western

o Central

o Eastern

o Rest of Saudi Arabia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Saudi Arabia lead acid battery market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





