Saudi Arabia Major Projects Report, H1 2021: The Government Announced a Raft of Measures Including a Cut Back in Projects Spending - Forecast to 2023
Apr 14, 2021, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Projects, H1 2021 - Outlook of Major Projects in Saudi Arabia - MEED Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The COVID-19 pandemic has in most countries caused significant disruption to the projects market and Saudi Arabia has been no exception. As the coronavirus took hold and the kingdom went to economic lockdown in the Spring, the government announced a raft of measures including a cut back in projects spending as its revenues from oil sales declined sharply.
The impact is no better highlighted than in the performance of the projects market. For 2020 as a whole, just $18.2bn worth of contracts were awarded in total, making last year the worst year in at least a decade. Indeed, only a paltry $5bn worth of deals were let in the second six months of the year as the economy drew almost to a halt.
Nonetheless, the projects market is expected to rebound fairly strongly this year as life returns to normal and the crude price exceeds $60 a barrel. The government is also talking bullishly by recommitting to its ambitious projects spending plans under its 2030 Vision. It has also doubled downed on its self-styled 'gigaprojects' programme which is set to transform the economic landscape in the kingdom.
Increased government spending and a growing backlog of projects should combine to see overall project spending to rise to more than $36bn in 2021 which would be on par with the totals seen in the 2017-19 period. However, the kingdom is still vulnerable to the vagaries of the oil price and investor confidence, and it remains to be seen whether it can successfully push through with its plans in the long-run.
Reasons to Buy
- Opportunities and challenges in the kingdom's projects market
- Analysis of the pipeline of planned projects and contract awards 2021-2023
- Key policies and drivers shaping the outlook for projects in Saudi Arabia
- Political and economic background
- The barriers and challenges that may arise
- Sector-by-sector breakdown of future project plans
- Key drivers of projects in each sector
- Saudi Arabia's most valuable key projects and major project sponsors
Key Topics Covered:
Preface
- Executive Summary
- Saudi Arabia Country Overview
- Saudi Arabia Projects Market
- Oil and Gas
- Construction
- Transport
- Industrial
- Power and Water
List of Tables
- Top Projects
- Biggest planned and un-awarded projects in Saudi Arabia
- Top Oil and Gas Sector Projects
- Biggest planned and un-awarded Oil and Gas projects in Saudi Arabia Due in Bidding Stage
- Biggest planned and un-awarded Oil and Gas projects in Saudi Arabia at Design, FEED or Study Stage
- Top Construction Sector Projects
- Biggest planned and un-awarded Construction projects in Saudi Arabia Due in Bidding Stage
- Biggest planned and un-awarded Construction projects in Saudi Arabia at Design, FEED or Study Stage
- Top Transport Sector Projects
- Biggest planned and un-awarded Transport projects in Saudi Arabia Due in Bidding Stage
- Biggest planned and un-awarded Transport projects in Saudi Arabia at Design, FEED or Study Stage
- Top Industrial Sector Projects
- Biggest planned and un-awarded Industrial projects in Saudi Arabia Due in Bidding Stage
- Biggest planned and un-awarded Industrial projects in Saudi Arabia at Design, FEED or Study Stage
- Top Power and Water Sector Projects
- Biggest planned and un-awarded Power and Water projects in Saudi Arabia Due in Bidding Stage
- Biggest planned and un-awarded Power and Water projects in Saudi Arabia at Design, FEED or Study Stage
