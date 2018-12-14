Saudi Arabia Oil & Gas Drilling Tools Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023: Increasing Investments in Offshore Exploration and Production Activities

DUBLIN, Dec 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Saudi Arabia Oil & Gas Drilling Tools Market By Type (Drill Bits, Drilling Tubulars, Mud Pumps, Reamers & Stabilizers, Drill Swivels, Drill Collars & Others), By Application (Onshore & Offshore), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia Oil & Gas drilling tools market is forecast to grow to $179 million by 2023, backed by growing demand for oil & gas and increasing investments in offshore exploration and production activities.

With increasing demand for oil & gas around the globe and maturing existing hydrocarbon resources, the focus is shifting towards unexplored reservoirs in order to keep pace with the growing demand, which in turn, is expected to positively influence the country's oil & gas drilling tools market during forecast period.

Some of the other factors that would fuel the market are growing regulatory pressure and increasing investments in research & development field.

Saudi Arabia Oil & Gas Drilling Tools Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of Oil & Gas Drilling Tools market in Saudi Arabia:

Oil & Gas Drilling Tools Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - Market By Type (Drill Bits, Drilling Tubulars, Mud Pumps, Reamers & Stabilizers, Drill Swivels, Drill Collars & Others), By Application (Onshore & Offshore)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in



Schlumberger Limited

Baker Hughes, a GE Company

The Halliburton Company

National Oilwell Varco

Weatherford International PLC

Technip FMC

Precision Drilling Corporation

Parker Drilling Company

Gyrodata Incorporated

Dynomax Drilling Tools Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Saudi Arabia Oil & Gas Drilling Tools Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Type (Drill Bits, Drilling Tubulars, Reamers & Stabilizers, Drill Jars & Jaring Tools, Mud Pumps, Drill Collars and Drill Swivels)

4.2.1.1. Drill Bit Type, By Product

4.2.1.2. Drilling Tubular Type, By Product

4.2.1.3. Reamers & Stabilizers Type, By Product

4.2.1.4. Drill Swivel Type, By Product

4.2.1.5. Drill Collar Type, By Product

4.2.1.6. Drilling Jars & Jaring Tools Type, By Product

4.2.2. By Application (Onshore Vs. Offshore)

4.2.3. By Region

4.2.4. By Company

4.3. Market Attractiveness Index

4.3.1. By Application

4.3.2. By Region



5. Saudi Arabia Oil & Gas Drilling Tools Rental & Service Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type

5.2.1.1. Drill Bit Type, By Product

5.2.1.2. Drilling Tubular Type, By Product

5.2.1.3. Reamers & Stabilizers Type, By Product

5.2.1.4. Drill Swivel Type, By Product

5.2.1.5. Drill Collar Type, By Product

5.2.1.6. Drilling Jars & Jaring Tools Type, By Product

5.2.2. By Application

5.2.3. By Region

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.3.1. By Application

5.3.2. By Region



6. Market Dynamics

6.1. Drivers

6.2. Challenges

6.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



7. Market Trends & Developments



8. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



9. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competition Matrix

10.2. Company Profiles



11. Strategic Recommendations



