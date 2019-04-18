Saudi Arabia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market 2018-2022 - Infrastructure Growth, Increase in Tourism, Rising Population and Income, & Rising Investment in Water Projects

DUBLIN, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Outlook to 2022 - By Type of Pipes (UPVC, PVC and CPVC, PE and Others) and Type of End Use Applications (Irrigation, Water Supply and Sewage, Plumbing, Chemical and Oil and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The plastic pipes and fittings market in Saudi Arabia is in late growth stage. The organized sector (large and specialized companies) dominated the market due to superior product quality and product customization. Government schemes such as Vision 2030 to emphasize on developing sectors such as health care, defense, transport and logistics will increase the investment in the construction of hospitals, factories and other infrastructure, boost private sector contribution to the economy, transform the government's Public Investment Fund (PIF) into a USD 2 trillion sovereign wealth fund. There has also been a shift in consumer preference from steel pipes to plastic pipes for various industrial uses such as for the purpose of distributing oil and natural gas as it is a more economical option.

Market Segmentation:

In 2017, uPVC pipes and fittings continued to be the most prevalent product followed by PVC and CPVC pipes, PE pipes and others in terms of revenue in the Plastic Pipes and Fittings market in Saudi Arabia. The demand for PVC pipes and fittings has been declining due to substitution of PE and PPR products and its increasing application areas. In 2017, Water supply and Sewage contributed the highest share to the Plastic Pipes and Fittings market of Saudi Arabia. This was followed by the plumbing sector, other applications such as oil and gas transmission, cable protection, healthcare and automotive industries, chemical and oil industries and Irrigation in terms of revenue.



Competitive Landscape

Saudi Arabia plastic pipes and fittings market is concentrated with the presence of few big players constituting majority of the market. Saudi Plastic Products Company Ltd (SAPPCO), Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), New Products Industries Co Ltd. (NEPROPLAST), Arabian Gulf Manufacturers Ltd (AGM), Al Watania Plastics, Munir Munif Plastic Factory (MMP) and Almona Plastic Product Company Ltd. Co. are the major players in the market. These big and established players compete with the other unorganized players on the basis of product customization, availability of credit facility, product quality and innovation.



Future Outlook



The future outlook of the industry is positive with an expected recovery in oil prices in the coming years. The construction industry will continue to expand with investments in infrastructure, residential, water and energy projects. The plastic pipes and fittings market growth will also be driven by the country's Vision 2030, under which the government aims to diversify the country's economy away from oil and support economic growth.



Construction of affordable housing units is also expected to increase as the government plans to increase the proportion of Saudi families which own their own house from 47% in 2016 to 52% by 2020. The transition in the preference for plastic type is set to reduce the market of PVC pipes and fittings and consequently increase the market of PE pipes by 2022 in terms of revenue. The proportion of imports is expected to fall in terms of volume as PPR and PE producers in the country increase their production to meet the local demand.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Appendix

3. Middle East Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Snapshot

3.1. Middle East Plastic Pipe and Fitting Overview

3.2. Middle East Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Size, 2013-17

3.3. Middle East Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Segmentation, 2017

3.3.1. By Types Of Pipes, 2017

3.3.2. by Organized and Unorganized, 2017

3.3.3. By End User Applications, 2017

3.4. Middle East Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Future Outlook, 2017-2023



4. Saudi Arabia Plastic Pipes and Fitting overview

4.1. Value Chain

4.2. Manufacturing Process

4.3. Inspection and Testing

4.4. Stakeholders in Saudi Arabia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Ecosystem



5. Saudi Arabia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Size, 2012- 2017



6. Saudi Arabia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Segmentation, 2017

6.1. By Type of Pipe, 2017

6.2. By Organized and Unorganized, 2017

6.3. by Type of End User Application, 2017



7. Pricing of the Product



8. Common Manufacturing Standards



9. Issues and Challenges



10. Growth Drivers

10.1. Infrastructure Growth

10.2. Increase in Tourism

10.3. Rising Population and Income

10.4. Rising Investment in Water Projects



11. Porter's Five Force Analysis



12. Competition Scenario

12.1. Company Profile

12.1.1. Saudi Plastic Products Company Ltd.

12.1.2. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

12.1.3. New Products Industries Co Ltd.

12.1.4. Arabian Gulf Manufacturers Ltd

12.1.5. Al Watania Plastics

12.1.6. Munir Munif Plastic Factory

12.1.7. Almona Plastic Product Company Ltd. Co.

12.1.8. Al-Rajhi Pipes

12.1.9. Alwasail Industrial Company

12.1.10. Others Major Companies

Hepworth

Arabian Plastic Manufacturing Company limited (APLACO)

SAPPCO Dammam Factory

National Factory for Plastics Ind.

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company

13. Saudi Arabia Plastic Pipes and Fitting Market Future Outlook, 2017- 2022

13.1. Future Potential, 2017-2022

13.2. Short Term and Long Term Outlook

13.3. Future Projections, 2017-2022

13.3.1. by Type of Pipes, 2017-2022

13.3.1. By Type of Market Structure, 2017-2022

13.3.2. By End User Application, 2017-2022

14. Analyst Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/woc4sw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

